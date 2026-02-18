Pakistan Super App for gov’t services, document verification advances toward launch

Pakistan’s government is preparing to roll out a “Super App” that will allow citizens to access public services and verify documents digitally.

IT Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja said the app would reduce reliance on in‑person visits to agencies such as the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

“In developed countries, citizens can access all government services from a mobile phone,” Khawaja said, as reported by Arab News. “We will strive to provide similar facilities in the coming years.”

In September 2025, NADRA published an RFI to bring in a consultant for a National Super App & Web Portal, which relies on the National Digital Identity (NDI) system for authentication and biometrics.

The project is being developed under the country’s Digital Economy Enhancement Project (DEEP), a World Bank-funded project that aims to transform how the government delivers services to citizens and businesses. The platform is expected to serve as a one-stop gateway for both citizens and businesses, supported by digital document verification.

NADRA currently oversees the Pak ID app — a public service platform that enables citizens to apply for identity documents, make payments and track applications all from their phone. Pak ID offers appointment booking, center locator tools, estimated wait times, secure document uploads and digital storage of ID papers.

It is supposed to be integrated with Pakistan’s growing digital payment ecosystem, with the app supporting cashless transactions through Easypaisa, Jazzcash, debit and credit cards, EMI, and internet banking. NADRA was planning to introduce home-based biometric verification, AI-powered guidance, a digital identity wallet and instant smart notifications. “Pak ID is not just a facility but the foundation of Pakistan’s digital future,” NADRA said via its official X account in October 2025.

It is unclear how the new “Super App” announced by Khawaja slots in with Pak ID, but the term itself appears to be a popular way to brand apps that serve as a platform or umbrella gateway to access multiple functions and services. Morocco is building a digital wallet super app, while in Vietnam the government there is looking to push VNeID towards a “super-platform” to stoke the digital economy.

It is fancy marketing for something that can only work if it promises users multiple functions that work properly and seamlessly, while a mixture of public and private services should be accessible via a super app. Tencent’s WeChat remains the gold standard for a super app with the platform ubiquitous in China, with Wechat combining almost innumerable functionalities and services and even mini-apps and mini-programs within the platform.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has pledged $1 billion in AI investment by 2030 to modernize Pakistan’s digital economy. Khawaja framed the Super App as part of that broader strategy, urging young Pakistanis to become “creators, inventors and innovators rather than just being the consumers of technology.” Pakistan’s first sovereign AI cloud launched in November, designed to keep sensitive data within national borders and strengthen the country’s digital ecosystem.

NADRA is in the process of overhauling the national identity system while the Pakistan Digital Authority is developing sector-specific DPI sub-stacks, such as health IDs and education records, to enable provinces, private companies and start-ups to innovate on common infrastructure.

Article Topics

Digital Economy Enhancement Project (DEEP) | digital government | digital ID | government services | NADRA | Pak ID | Pakistan | super app