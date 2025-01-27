Looking into the DEEP: Advancing Pakistan’s DPI

Pakistan is progressing toward a digitally empowered society, with initiatives such as the Digital Economy Enhancement Project (DEEP) playing a crucial role. According to a press release by the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), on January 23, in Islamabad, NADRA hosted a high-level World Bank delegation that included Martin Raiser, Vice President for the South Asia Region, and Najy Benhassine, Country Director for Pakistan. The conversation focused on DEEP, a transformative effort to strengthen Pakistan’s digital economy and digital identity systems.

DEEP, a World Bank-funded project coincides with the Digital Pakistan Policy and aims to transform how the government delivers services to citizens and businesses. The initiative aims to improve financial inclusion, ease access to government services, and promote economic prospects by developing strong digital public infrastructure (DPI).

The World Bank delegation praised NADRA’s progress in the implementation of DEEP, emphasizing its essential role in Pakistan’s digital transformation. The project is focused on creating responsible data-sharing protocols, digital authentication systems, and verifiable credentials. These components seek to increase accessibility, public service delivery, and social protection. This collaboration emphasizes the importance of international partnerships in accelerating national progress toward a digital economy.

Advancing DPI with DEEP

DEEP is a World Bank-assisted project to enhance the government’s capacity for digitally enabled public service delivery for citizens and businesses. While also building a more equitable economic framework by promoting an integrated, government-wide digital infrastructure. It promotes the creation of responsible data-sharing networks and strong digital authentication technologies, assuring secure and verified credentials.

The government’s goal with DEEP is to digitize governmental services, making them more accessible to citizens and companies. This transition is projected to drive economic growth, improve social protection systems, and expand financial inclusion, particularly among marginalized populations, Dawn News reports.

NADRA’s leadership

NADRA has played a significant role in Pakistan’s digital transformation under the DEEP initiative, reaching remarkable milestones such as the integration of crucial government services to allow citizens seamless digital access. NADRA is developing a single digital ecosystem to ensure efficient service delivery under the Digital Pakistan Policy. The World Bank’s support demonstrates global trust in this endeavor to improve infrastructure, data interchange, and digital identity for a more robust digital economy.

Digital Pakistan

The World Bank project DEEP aims to fill Pakistan’s digital gap, fuel economic growth, and ensure unbiased access to digital services for citizens. DEEP is aligned with the 2018 Digital Pakistan Policy, which emphasizes a comprehensive enterprise architecture and the integration of government databases. It focuses on broadband expansion, enabling policies, and legal frameworks to assist the digital economy. The project’s strategy is to improve public service delivery by modernizing digital public infrastructure, which includes a secure data exchange layer, digital wallets, and authentication methods. NADRA, the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications (MoITT), and the Board of Investment (BoI) are key implementation agencies. DEEP, with financial and technical support from the World Bank, assists Pakistan in transitioning to a sustainable and inclusive digital economy by dealing with systemic obstacles and supporting digital transformation.

Stakeholder engagement

The DEEP includes a robust Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) that is compatible with the World Bank’s Environmental and Social Framework (ESF), specifically ESS10. To achieve meaningful stakeholder involvement, the SEP emphasizes early, ongoing, and inclusive consultations throughout the project’s lifecycle.

Stakeholders are classified as affected parties, interested parties, and vulnerable groups such as women, ethnic minorities, and economically marginalized individuals. The plan emphasizes transparency and equitable access, with a focus on digital identity and biometric technologies to link digital barriers and foster inclusivity.

Engagement activities include consultations, workshops, and feedback mechanisms to address concerns, resolve issues, and enhance project results. Special efforts are made to remove barriers for vulnerable groups, enabling their involvement in the design and implementation of digital identity systems and biometric solutions. By encouraging collaboration and addressing the requirements of all stakeholders, this method fosters trust, reduces risks, and ensures DEEP’s success.

