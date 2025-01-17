FB pixel

Pakistan switches digital ID applications from website to mobile app

More in-person service centers, offices and passport counters opening
| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Government Services  |  ID for All
Pakistan switches digital ID applications from website to mobile app
 

Pakistan’s National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) is closing down its public service website and launching a mobile app to replace it.

All services previously offered from the Pak ID website, including applications for national digital identity cards, NICOP, POC, B-Form and FRC, will be offered through the Pak ID Mobile App.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said the reasons for the change include the launch of fake websites by fraudulent actors to obtain sensitive personal information from Pakistanis, and challenges using the website experienced by citizens, and particularly those overseas, The Express Tribune reports. Sources also told the Tribune that some police in the country had been misusing a real-time identity verification function offered by NADRA, Verisys.

A pop-up notice on NADRA’s homepage announces the closure and directs visitors to download the Pak ID Mobile App from the Apple App Store or Google Play. A link is also provided for checking the status of applications already made through the Pak ID website.

NADRA is also launching regional service centers in Azad Jammu, Kashmir, Gwadar, and Gilgit-Baltistan, with operations beginning March 31. The organization also plans to open offices in all 19 tehsils (local subdistricts) that do not yet have one by the same date. Ten passport processing counters open 24 hours have been opened in Karachi, as well, and more locations will be opened elsewhere.

Overall, the civil registration and digital ID agency hopes to improve communication with citizens, improve service access for remote areas and address issues more quickly through the changes.

Pakistan is in the midst of overhauling the legislative foundation for its ID system with the Digital Nation Pakistan law and the National Registration and Biometric Policy Framework (NRBPF).

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Laxton to supply hundreds of biometric kits to Honduras under $1.9M UNDP contract

The United Nations Development Programme has selected Laxton to provide hundreds of Biometric Citizen Registration (BCR) kits for Honduras. The…

 

Leadership change at IBIA follows layoffs at Thales

A major leadership change has been kicked off at Thales Digital Identity & Security and the International Biometrics and Identity…

 

Reusable ID for AML acquired by global fintech as compliance costs rise

Global fintech platform iCapital has entered a definitive agreement to acquire U.S.-based Parallel Markets, which provides reusable identity tools for…

 

Services Australia to run Trust Exchange pilot with largest Australian bank

A pilot with Commonwealth Bank will test the Australian government’s digital identity exchange scheme, Trust Exchange (TEx), using digital medical…

 

COPPA changes specify children’s biometrics and government IDs for protection

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Thursday issued notice that it finalized substantial changes to the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act…

 

Surge of online gambling fraud pushing industry towards identity verification: Report

TransUnion, Sumsub and GeoComply are the leading fraud prevention companies in the global gambling sector, according to a new report…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

DIGITAL ID for ALL NEWS

Featured Company

Learn More

ID for ALL FEATURE REPORTS

BIOMETRICS WHITE PAPERS

BIOMETRICS EVENTS

EXPLAINING BIOMETRICS