Pakistan digital identity governance changes to bridge gaps, eliminate overlaps

Pakistan’s journey toward a unified digital identity framework is proving complicated, with overlapping obligations and a fragmented system. The government plans to resolve these challenges with the strategic Digital Nation Pakistan law and the National Registration and Biometric Policy Framework (NRBPF). However, recent developments have revealed trouble coordinating efforts between the Ministry of ICT and Telecommunications and the Ministry of Interior.

The Digital Nation Pakistan initiative represents a transformative approach to governance. The government intends to provide seamless digital services by harnessing technology to create an interconnected infrastructure. However, uncertainties remain about its compatibility with current frameworks, such as the National Database and Registration Authority’s (NADRA) demographic registration and biometric systems. These issues arose during a meeting hosted by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Similarly, a recent podcast by independent journalists highlighted challenges that can face newly passed laws based on the digital identity of every citizen in Pakistan. Exploring the weakest regulatory frameworks and accessibility gaps that obstruct NADRA’s extent. It emphasized the version where the citizens cannot access important services due to systemic incompetence, underscoring the urgency for reformation. The Digital Nation Pakistan initiative will achieve momentum, and presenting these real-world issues will be critical for its success.

Challenges in registration and biometric systems

One of the key concerns raised by the minister of state for information technology and telecommunications is the possibility of function duplication under the planned “Digital Nation Pakistan” law, The Express Tribune reports. NADRA, established in 2000, has long served as the backbone of Pakistan’s identity management. The Ministry of Interior promised the cabinet that any overlaps would be addressed in coordination with the Ministry of ICT. However, insufficiencies in its legal structure and limited outreach have made it challenging to effectively serve the entire population. Citizens are currently responsible for reporting vital incidents, which should ideally be managed by state authorities.

Moreover, differences between NADRA data and data held by union councils pose further issues. Biometric systems in the country operate autonomously, with no established regulations for data storage and sharing.

The CNIC chip, contained in Pakistan’s national digital identity cards, is also underutilized. Without accompanying infrastructure, individuals are forced to use multiple cards for various services, weakening the technology’s potential.

Steering committee to ensure coordination

To address these challenges, the government has suggested convening a National Steering Committee, chaired by the federal minister of the interior. This committee will include prominent authorities from various sectors, including information technology, planning, local governments, and provincial administrations. NADRA’s chairman will also act as its secretary, highlighting the organization’s critical position in this initiative.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has pointed out the need to eliminate overlapping and ensure that the Digital Nation Pakistan law integrates seamlessly with existing frameworks. The steering committee is responsible for synchronizing objectives, avoiding duplication, and streamlining processes to achieve these goals.

The adoption of the NRBPF and steering committee by the federal cabinet is a crucial step toward resolving long-standing problems with Pakistan’s digital identity management system. The government hopes to build a cohesive, competent structure that uses technology to improve governance and service delivery by encouraging collaboration between the Ministries of IT and Interior.

Lessons from Aadhaar

The Digi Pod, a Dawn News English podcast hosted by digital rights activist Farieha Aziz and lawyer and digital rights advocate Gyan P. Tripathi, technology policy specialist, discussed the importance of digital literacy, effective legislation, and secure infrastructure before implementing a digital ID system. In the podcast, Gyan P. Tripathi explored the obstacles and lessons learned from Aadhaar India’s experience as well as his expertise on critical points.

In the context of digital identity implementation as a double-edged sword, Tripathi discussed how India’s Aadhaar, which was executed in 2009 and received statutory backing in 2016, has changed welfare delivery while also exposing weaknesses. Over 1 billion Indians already use Aadhaar for biometric authentication, which connects services such as bank accounts and direct benefit transfers. However, data leaks, unauthorized access, and identity theft continue to be major threats.

The host of the podcast, Farieha Aziz, pointed out the uncertainty of privacy legislation in Pakistan and emphasized Pakistan’s absence of a strong legislative framework for data protection. In response to the question, Tripathi warned that without privacy legislation, the idea of creating digital identities under the draft Digital Nation Bill raises worries about protecting citizen’s data. He further highlighted that in the absence of such protections, digital ID systems may intensify risks. In Pakistan, the lack of legislative safeguards is a clear vulnerability; similar to India’s initial phase, there is an urgent need for comprehensive data protection laws. He emphasized.

On data misuse and exclusion risks, Tripathi revealed how a lack of enforcement measures facilitated black market exploitation of Aadhaar card photocopies, resulting in fraudulent actions. The Aadhaar system in India has been criticized for encouraging exclusion and allowing unwanted access to sensitive data. Inadequate literacy levels and negligent cybersecurity frameworks in the global south make citizens especially susceptible to scams and identity theft, Tripathi stated.

Building a resilient framework

The podcast conversation also covered the measures for a successful digital ID system, such as digital literacy, which enables citizens to recognize phishing and fraud, and privacy laws, which impose rigorous regulations for data gathering, sharing, and storage. The Infrastructure Security Implementing effective cybersecurity safeguards and privacy-enhancing technologies. Tripathi indicated that, while no system is perfect, governments must prioritize developing strong governance frameworks and educating their citizens to mitigate risks.

Article Topics

Aadhaar | biometrics | digital ID | digital identity | digital inclusion | Digital Nation Pakistan Bill | identity management | legislation | NADRA | Pakistan | regulation