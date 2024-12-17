Pakistan law proposed to transform digital identity system and governance

The government of Pakistan presented the Digital Nation Pakistan Bill, 2024, to the National Assembly on Monday, marking a potential defining moment in Pakistan’s national digital identity and digital transformation agenda. Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Minister of State for IT and Telecom, introduced the bill and announced the establishment of a National Digital Commission (NDC) to accelerate the vision of a “Digital Pakistan.” The commission will consolidate social, economic, and governance data to create a digital identity for citizens, Dawn News reported.

The Act aims to “provide for the transformation of Pakistan into a digital nation, enabling a digital society, digital economy, and digital governance.” The federal cabinet approved the Digital Nation Pakistan Act in June 2024, paving its way to parliamentary consideration. According to media reports, the government intends to establish two new bodies: the National Digital Commission, which will be led by the prime minister and include all four chief ministers, as well as the heads of organizations such as the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA), and the Pakistan Digital Authority (PDA), which top industry experts will lead. One of the key proposals under the new management is a digital identity for every citizen. It would include information on a person’s health, assets, and other social indicators.

Key features of the Act

The construction of a national digital identity system is a key component of the Act, which intends to provide every Pakistani citizen with seamless access to important services. This digital identity system will include a variety of services, such as birth certificate renewals, educational records, health records, and digital wallets, to enable further digital interactions.

Under the Act, the NDC and PDA will create a comprehensive digitization master plan that will serve as the foundation for sector-specific digital strategies. The plan will be made public to engage the private sector, which is expected to drive and benefit the most from the digitization agenda.

Benefits, privacy, and accountability

The Digital Pakistan Act is designed to transform public service delivery by removing long queues and bureaucratic delays. Every citizen’s digital identity will be stored in an online database, and all assets will be available through digital wallets to avoid exhausting delays for services such as degree attestation and passport applications by combining them into a single platform.

The proposed digital infrastructure will empower data interoperability, allowing for smooth communication among organizations, according to the government. For example, property transactions will be automatically updated by tax authorities FBR, and healthcare providers will have secure access to patient records through digital identity standardized channels with a strong emphasis on data privacy and security.

On the economic front, the program aims to foster a cashless economy leveraging digital wallet technologies to formalize the informal economy, increase transparency, and improve government tax collection. Citizens will also profit from creating digitized financial records, which will make it easier to acquire bank loans and government incentives.

In addition, the Pakistan PDA would prioritize the implementation of plans to digitize Pakistan’s economy and governance to increase efficiency and enable paperless governance across all sectors.

The Act draws inspiration from successful digital transformation strategies in nations such as the United Arab Emirates, India, Estonia, and Singapore, while avoiding worries about mass surveillance. Officials have stressed their strong commitment to data privacy and security. Digital rights organizations will be actively involved in addressing any issues and ensuring citizens’ rights are respected. This ambitious effort has received significant funding from a $78 million World Bank project called the Digital Economy Enhancement Effort (DEEP). Implementation of the Act’s provisions is expected to commence in January.

Digital Pakistan policy and policy vision

The Digital Pakistan Policy aims to improve citizens’ quality of life and socio-economic growth by promoting the widespread adoption of ICT services. One of the primary objectives of the policy is to develop an inclusive digital strategy that supports a comprehensive ecosystem for the speedy delivery of digital services. This strategy prioritizes sectoral digitalization, with an emphasis on incorporating technology into education, healthcare, and agriculture to improve outcomes and drive progress. Digital inclusion is also a basic theme, with programs aimed at bridging the urban-rural digital divide and addressing gender inequities. The strategy also encourages e-governance by integrating government databases and applications to improve efficiency, transparency, and accountability.

