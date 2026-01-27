FB pixel

NADRA launches Bug Bounty Challenge to fortify Pakistan’s digital ID infrastructure

| Lu-Hai Liang
Pakistan’s National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has launched its first-ever Bug Bounty Challenge 2026, a national competition designed to strengthen the country’s digital identity infrastructure against cyber threats.

Developed in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission and the National Cyber Emergency Response Team, the initiative looks to strengthen the cybersecurity foundations of Pakistan’s digital identity ecosystem.

NADRA is aiming to reinforce trust in its national identity systems while nurturing emerging talent by inviting ethical hackers, students and cybersecurity professionals to identify vulnerabilities responsibly.

The Bug Bounty Challenge is structured as a team-based competition, emphasizing advanced security assessment and ethical practices. Regional rounds will begin on January 27 2026 across major universities including GIKI Swabi, NUST Islamabad, UET Lahore, NED University Karachi and BUITEMS Quetta.

The concluding ceremony will take place at NADRA Headquarters in Islamabad at a later date. Pakistan is committing to embedding security-by-design principles into its national ID infrastructure.

Posting on X, NADRA says “attractive prizes” are on offer for top performers in the Bug Bounty Challenge 2026. The competition lists Pakistan Digital Authority among its supporters.

NADRA is in the process of overhauling its national identity system, with reforms addressing key areas including verification procedures and the National Identity Card (NIC) framework. Recently, contactless fingerprints, iris scans and face biometrics were added to the country’s national identity verification system.

