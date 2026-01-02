FB pixel

Contactless fingerprint, face biometrics added to Pakistan’s national IDV system

New specifications provide alternative for failed fingerprint verification
| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Facial Recognition  |  ID for All
Contactless fingerprint, face biometrics added to Pakistan’s national IDV system
 

Facial photographs and iris scans are now legally recognized as biometric identifiers for Pakistan’s national and digital identity system, complementing fingerprints with new modalities to avoid situations where identity verification is prevented. These situations arise from changes in the fingerprints of individuals over time due to medical conditions or manual labor, or from “the use of substandard or low-quality fingerprint readers,” NADRA says in an announcement.

The government has amended the country’s National Identity Card Rules to expand the definition of biometrics, and NADRA, under directives from Pakistan’s Prime Minister and Federal Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control, has introduced technical specifications to enable contactless fingerprint scanning and facial recognition for biometric matching.

Contactless fingerprinting and face biometrics are available at NADRA registration centers and through the Pak ID mobile app. They are live for vehicle registration transfers in Islamabad and online passport applications, and will soon take effect for proof-of-life certificates from Federal Government pensions.

The new definition for biometrics was drafted in mid-2025 as the agency was updating the rules for Child Registration Certificates.

NADRA will begin issuing verification certificates based on face biometrics at its registration centers for those who are unable to complete fingerprint verification on January 20. The certificates are issued by NADRA for a fee of 20 Pakistani rupees (roughly US$0.07), and can then be submitted to institutions to satisfy identity verification requirements.

Certificates will identify the purpose of the facial verification, the probe photograph taken by NADRA for the verification and the reference image from the national database that it was matched to. They also include the bearer’s CNIC number, name, father’s name, a unique tracking ID and a QR code. Their validity will last for seven days.

Relying parties use information from the certificate, which can also be verified online through NADRA.

NADRA is calling on all public and private sector institutions using the national ID verification system to upgrade their hardware and software to enable the acceptance of the new verification method. After upgrading their systems to accept biometric verifications by NADRA, they are expected to install cameras into their existing KYC systems to allow face verification through NADRA at the point of service.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Hong Kong launches corporate identity sandbox, connects e-gov services with Shanghai

Hong Kong has launched a sandbox for its business identity program CorpID, inviting public and private service providers to conduct…

 

Kantara Initiative seeking public comment on update to Identity Assurance Framework

The Kantara Initiative has issued a call for public comment on the draft of its Identity Assurance Framework (KIAF): SP…

 

2025 saw the quiet consolidation of America’s biometric border

By the end of 2025, it was no longer credible to describe the U.S. government’s use of biometrics in immigration…

 

New Virginia law tests a time limit approach to teen social media use

Virginia will begin enforcing a new social media law on January 1 that, by default, will limit children under 16…

 

AI, fraud and market timing drive biometrics consolidation in 2025 … and maybe 2026

Biometric Update reported on nearly 50 acquisitions in total during calendar 2025, about 10 more than in 2024, which had…

 

One check to rule them all: quest for reusable age assurance to ramp up in 2026

At first, the idea of reusable identity might sound redundant. After all, what is identity if not a stable set…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis and Buyer's Guides

DIGITAL ID for ALL NEWS

Featured Company

Learn More

ID for ALL FEATURE REPORTS

BIOMETRICS WHITE PAPERS

BIOMETRICS EVENTS

EXPLAINING BIOMETRICS