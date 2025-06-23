New NADRA ID card rules redefine biometrics, mandate birth registration with Union Councils

Several reforms, including a redefinition of biometrics within the context of Pakistan’s national ID card system and compulsory birth registration for children with a Union Council as a precondition for Child Registration Certificate (CRC/Form B) issuance, have gone into effect in the country.

The reforms, drafted by the country’s National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) under the authority of the Ministry of Interior and Narcotics, took affect after an approval by the federal cabinet recently.

NADRA, in a statement, explained the full scope of the legislative update, saying they are meant to improve the national identity system, fight fraud and enhance its overall safety and integrity.

Per the new rules, biometrics in the context of the ID system has been officially defined as “personal data derived from physical, physiological, or behavioural characteristics, such as facial images or fingerprints, used for unique identification.”

It mentions that fingerprints, facial photograph and iris will henceforth be required for all ID applicants aged 10 to 18 years. Biometric data will not be collected from children below three, while for those aged three and 10, a photograph and an optional iris scan will be needed.

NADRA says going by the new rules, each child will be issued an individual CRC with a specified validity period, and the reforms will greatly “improve the accuracy of child identity records and play a vital role in preventing illegal registrations and child trafficking.”

Another major issue contained in the reform package include the granting of a legal status to the Family Registration Certificate (FRC), which means that the document can henceforth only be obtained based on the record held by NADRA.

Meanwhile, other improvements have also been made via the reforms in terms of addressing challenges citizens have face din the past with regard to the verification, confiscation and cancellation of identity documents.

“The revised regulations introduce significant upgrades to Teslin identity card, which remains an affordable option for many citizens. These enhanced cards now feature key Smart Card security elements, including bilingual information in Urdu and English, easing passport applications. QR codes replace thumb impressions, offering modernized security without additional fees. The improved Teslin cards will continue to be issued quickly and at lower costs, making them more accessible to a broader population,” says NADRA.

The National Identity Card (NIC) Rules 2002 were enacted two years after the creation of NADRA, according to the ID authority. The rejig of the rules are meant to “align with contemporary requirements” and to modernize Pakistan’s identity system, making it more secure, transparent, and efficient.”

“These reforms will curb fake identities and unauthorized registrations, enhance service delivery, strengthen national security, and support advanced digital governance, establishing Pakistan’s identity framework as regionally credible and robust.”

Other recent reforms by NADRA include the harmonization of govt databases to streamline biometric verification, and they come ahead of the launch of the country’s decentralized digital ID which is planned for August 14, its Independence Day.

