FB pixel

Pakistan launches bid process for 22M biometric national ID cards

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Government Services
Pakistan launches bid process for 22M biometric national ID cards
 

Pakistan is running a tender to procure 22 million pre-personalized smart cards with fingerprint biometrics for its national digital ID program through the National Database and Registration Authority.

NADRA will accept sealed bids for the Computerized National Identity Cards (CNIC) contract up until October 10, and is holding a pre-bid meeting on September 17 at its headquarters in Islamabad.

Pakistan’s government has acknowledged the need to reduce wait times for CNICs, but a proposal to engage union councils for CNIC issuance and renewals was declared impractical due to resource constraints earlier this year.

The polycarbonate smart cards must store biometric templates for all ten of the bearer’s fingers to support matching on-card for both identity verification (1:1) and identification (I:N). The algorithms used must have passed NIST’s MINEX III interoperability tests and be compliant with Oracle Java Card Platform Biometric API specifications. The provider must also have ISO 27001, ISO 9001 and Visa or Mastercard certifications, and manufacturing cannot be subcontracted, the bid documents state.

After the cards are procured, they will be personalized with chip encoding and laser engraving using automatic modular personalization systems from Muhlbauer and Datacard.

Bidders are required to provide 500 sample cards, and the successful bidder will then be asked to produce 5,000 samples for testing. They are also asked to provide supporting documents for national ID card projects carried out within the last seven years.

An assistant director of NADRA was arrested just weeks ago for issuing fraudulent national ID cards to Afghan nationals.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Facial recognition for Essex police rolls out in a heavily surveilled environment

The adoption of biometrics and facial recognition technology by law enforcement bodies in the UK and U.S. has progressed to…

 

US Navy to award sole source contract to IDEMIA NSS

The United States Navy’s Naval Information Warfare Center-Pacific (NAVWAR-P) has announced that it intends to award a firm-fixed-Price purchase order…

 

US Air Force seeks sole source SIPRNet biometric access solution for nuke base

The United States Air Force 5th Contracting Squadron at Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota has issued a justification…

 

Emerging technology and emergency surveillance or vice versa?

By Professor Fraser Sampson, former UK Biometrics & Surveillance Camera Commissioner In a recent Biometric Update article I illustrated how the…

 

Travizory advocates combination of biographic, biometric data for stronger border security

“Knowing someone’s name is useful, but being able to add a face to that name boosts your ability to identify…

 

The role of behavioral biometrics in a world of growing cyberthreats

By Anthony Eaton, Chief Technology Officer, IDEX Biometrics According to a recent McKinsey article, by 2025, the worldwide cost of…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events