NADRA assistant director arrested for issuing Pakistani ID cards to Afghans

Authorities in Pakistan have arrested a NADRA assistant director for fraudulently issuing Pakistani identification cards to Afghan nationals, just as the Taliban has established digital ID distribution facilities abroad.

Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested the assistant director of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) for issuing Pakistani identity cards to Afghan nationals illegally. The operation, led by FIA’s Anti-Human Trafficking Circle in Karachi, has also revealed the involvement of arrested Nadeem Ali’s partners with efforts made to apprehend them.

According to a media report, the FIA representative said that the apprehended official worked at NADRA’s Hospital Chowrangi office in Karachi. The spokesperson disclosed that another operation raid on an illegal travel agency based in Lyari arrested one suspect resulting in the seizure of many passports, identity cards, and other travel documents. A laptop and additional documents were also recovered from a suspect who could be an accomplice of an arrested NADRA official.

The FIA’s investigation into issuing fake ID cards to Afghan nationals is nearing completion, and several more NADRA officers have been identified as involved. Further arrests are expected as the investigation continues.

NADRA’s spokesperson version of fake ID document issuance

NADRA Deputy Director and Spokesperson Umer Saeed tells Biometric Update that the agency actively collaborates with law enforcement agencies, maintaining open communication and providing full cooperation throughout its investigations. This collaboration enables it to identify and bring culprits to justice. NADRA conducts internal inquiries to ensure accountability and impose due penalties, serving as a deterrent. NADRA has concluded several inquiries so far, resulting in the termination and other penalties to those found responsible for the lapse, he said.

The spokesperson highlights that NADRA issues identity documents to citizens under the NADRA Ordinance 2000, adhering strictly to legal requirements. As a responsible organization, NADRA has robust measures in the system, which ensure full compliance with the documentary provisions required for processing National Identity Cards.

The NADRA spokesperson further explains that the organization has established a robust and secure mechanism for issuing identity documents, which is continually reviewed and refined to address emerging challenges. NADRA remains vigilant and prepared to take additional measures as needed to ensure the integrity of processes, Saeed says.

NADRA continuously executes the government’s directives to address the issue of illegal identity documents, collaborates with stakeholders and provides full support to ensure that no identity document is issued illegally, he said.

Taliban expands digital ID distribution to neighboring countries

The Khaama Press reported that the Taliban Statistics and Information Office has announced the establishment of digital ID distribution facilities for Afghans in Pakistan, Iran, and Turkey. A recent trip by a Kabul team to the United Arab Emirates resulted in the establishment of another center, which would facilitate the issuance of digital IDs to Afghans living in the UAE. Since the Taliban took power in August 2021, many diplomatic embassies abroad have suspended such services, but the latest initiative marks a revival of these activities. The Statistics Office’s spokesperson, Mohammad Haleem Rafi, revealed in a news report that Afghanistan has 78 functioning digital ID enrollment centers.

Despite the international community’s refusal to recognize the Taliban government, Iran, Pakistan, Turkey, Uzbekistan, China, and Russia have restored embassies in Kabul, indicating a complex diplomatic landscape. The worldwide response to these developments continues to impact Afghanistan’s international relations and domestic policy, amid persistent geopolitical and humanitarian concerns.

