Pakistan to harmonize govt databases for easier biometric verification, data security

Pakistan will implement a nationwide facial recognition system and also ensure the harmonization of all government databases to make sure biometric verification happens in a centralized manner.

This is among several key decisions arrived at during a recent high-level meeting which the country’s Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi chaired while on a working visit to the headquarters of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).

A press release shared by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting indicated that harmonizing the databases of government ministries, departments and agencies will not only streamline identity verification but also strengthen data security. Naqvi stated that keeping biometric data in silos exposes the same to breaches and even theft. Last year, a probe confirmed that over 2.5 million digital ID records were stolen in the country.

The nationwide facial recognition exercise is expected to be completed by December this year, with NADRA as custodian of the system.

Another major decision taken during the meeting is a move to begin the deactivation of all SIM cards linked to expired national ID cards (CNICs) as well as those registered under the names of persons who have died.

This exercise which begins immediately, and to be supervised by the Ministry of Interior, will ensure that SIM cards registered with ID cards issued in 2017 or prior are blocked, in a move that is intended to curb the current rate of SIM card-related fraud in the country.

The meeting was also a moment to discuss ways of enhancing NADRA’s identity services coverage and expand the issuance of ID cards which is vital for accessing critical services from government and the private sector. Three new NADRA regional ID registration offices were approved in furtherance of these expansion drive.

As part of the visit, Naqvi also laid the foundation stone for the construction of a new 10-storey building to house NADRA services in Islamabad’s Sector I-8.

NADRA showcases indigenous tech at ID4Africa, expands int’l deals

NADRA had one of the biggest stands at the recently concluded ID4Africa 2025 AGM, and this presented the ID authority the propitious opportunity to expand its international partnership footprints and presence and also showcase over two and a half decades of its ID services prowess.

During the event in Addis Ababa, NADRA penned collaborative framework deals with some biometrics companies as part of the push to foster international collaboration on secure identity technologies.

NADRA says it signed agreements with Aratek, Austriacard Türkiye as well as an unnamed Turkish firm on secure identity solutions collaboration.

At ID4Africa, NADRA said it presented its “cutting-edge, indigenously developed technologies, highlighting biometric hardware assembled in Pakistan, dematerialized ID card, secure personal data vault and the enhanced Pak ID mobile application.”

Its exhibition stand attracted visitors from dozens of countries including Ethiopia, Cameroon, Djibouti, South Sudan, Somalia, Kenya, Nigeria, Türkiye, and China.

NADRA’s dematerialized digital ID to launch August 14

Meanwhile, on the sidelines of the event, Biometric Update got the scoop that the NADRA’s dematerialized digital ID card will be officially launched on August 14, to coincide with Pakistan’s Independence Day.

An official who preferred to not to be named said preparations are far advanced for the rollout.

He said the dematerialized ID is the first step toward entering the digital era in Pakistan.

“NADRA is now planning to issue a comprehensive digital ID to the citizens of Pakistan. The dematerialized digital ID is one component of DEEP [Digital Economy Enhancement Project],” the official said.

“We want to establish a digital economy in Pakistan, and issuing digital IDs is a key step toward that goal. This digital ID can be used across various departments digitally,” they added.

The source added that the digital ID will be stored in their PAK ID digital wallet, and it will be as valid as a physical card.

“The government of Pakistan is planning to issue a directive for institutions and organizations to recognize it as an official ID nationwide.”

“To use the digital ID, citizens need a mobile phone. Currently, there are about 76 million registered Android and iOS devices in Pakistan. So, we expect that 70 to 80 percent of these devices will be able to claim a digital ID.”

