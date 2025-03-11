NADRA Technologies exporting Pakistan digital ID to the world

Pakistan’s IT and digital identity sectors are undergoing a revolutionary shift, powered by record-breaking technology exports, government-backed digital transformation, and improvements in biometric authentication. In FY 2023-24, the country’s IT exports increased by 24 percent to $3.223 billion, while digital governance reforms and AI-driven efforts are streamlining financial inclusion and connectivity.

NADRA Technologies Limited (NTL), the commercial arm of Pakistan’s National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), has played a key role in international digital identity and biometric verification technologies. NTL has a strong presence in Africa, South Asia, and Pacific Asia and has developed secure identity systems, biometric passports, and electoral technologies to enable digital government transformation worldwide. NTL’s global footprint is being strengthened through strategic collaborations and indigenous biometric solutions, bolstering Pakistan’s position as a dynamic player in the global digital transformation landscape.

IT exports flow amid digital identity and transformation expansion

Express Tribune reported that Pakistan’s IT and Telecom Ministry remains committed to supporting innovation, expanding connectivity, and improving digital public infrastructure. Broadband penetration increased by 5 percent, benefiting approximately 139 million people. Policies encouraging AI, cloud computing, and digital entrepreneurship have boosted startups and freelancers, hastening financial inclusion.

The Digital Economy Enhancement Project (DEEP) is pushing the expansion of digital infrastructure as well as skills development. Pakistan’s ranking in the Global Cybersecurity Index has improved, and digital governance changes, such as electronic streamlining of workplace practices, have decreased decision-making time by 70 percent. The execution of digital identity initiatives, such as One Patient and One ID, has improved service delivery.

DigiSkills.pk has trained over 0.6 million people, and 166 firms have created 5,000 or more jobs, garnering $0.9 million in investment. As Pakistan prepares for 5G and tightens its regulatory framework with Wi-Fi 6E and the National Space Policy, important breakthroughs in biometric authentication and national AI policies support the country’s digital transformation strategy.

Expanding global footprint in digital identity solutions

NADRA Technologies Limited (NTL), the commercial support of Pakistan’s NADRA, has established a strong international portfolio through the provision of cutting-edge digital identity, biometric authentication, and e-government solutions. With an emphasis on secure identity and verification solutions, NTL has completed large-scale projects across several countries, cementing its position as a global trailblazer in digital transformation.

NTL has made significant contributions to global digital identity and biometric solutions. In Sudan, it established a Civil Registration System to provide biometric national IDs and manage birth, death, marriage, and divorce data. In Nigeria, NTL executed a digital identity management system that enabled the issuing of 90 million identities and transaction logging. In Turkey, it partnered with the Presidency of Migration Management (PMM) to develop an Electronic Readmission Case Management System that includes secure biometric verification for identifying and returning Pakistani citizens, thereby improving migration management.

Strengthening digital governance and identity systems

NTL has achieved international recognition for its expertise in identity solutions such as electronic passports, biometrics, smart cards, civil registration, social protection, and secure travel documents. In Kenya, NTL was instrumental in issuing machine-readable passports that were identity card-centric and fully compliant with ICAO standards. Following this achievement, the Kenyan government tasked NTL with upgrading these documents to e-passports, which would improve security and efficiency further. Similarly, in Bangladesh, NTL developed a comprehensive driver’s licensing system for the Road Transport Authority that includes advanced security features to protect personal data.

Expanding role in election management

In addition to identity solutions, NTL has contributed to electoral technology in international markets. In 2016, the company signed a contract with the Fiji elections office to execute an innovative election management system. This approach enhanced the integrity and transparency of Fiji’s electoral process, proving NTL’s capacity to incorporate biometric and digital identity solutions into global governance frameworks.

Enhancing financial security and cybersecurity

NTL has been deploying secure biometric verification solutions, assisting global efforts to combat identity theft and fraud while promoting trust in the digital financial landscape. To strengthen its international portfolio, NTL signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in April 2024 with Ebryx Private Limited to improve its cybersecurity infrastructure. This collaboration exemplifies NTL’s dedication to providing secure and robust digital transformation solutions to multinational clients.

Indigenous biometric solutions for global markets

In December 2023, NTL collaborated with the National Radio & Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) to develop indigenous biometric technologies. This strategic development seeks to increase technical self-reliance while providing local, cutting-edge solutions to international clients. NTL is establishing itself as a reliable provider of identity verification solutions for governments and institutions across international markets by creating secure and accessible biometric systems.

Prospects in international markets

As NTL is expanding its services internationally, the company stays committed to providing secure, accessible, and innovative digital identity solutions. With a track record of successful projects in Africa, South Asia, and the Pacific, the agency is well-positioned to expand its international clientele base. NTL intends to bolster its position as a significant player in the global digital transformation landscape by using its experience in biometric authentication, e-governance, and cybersecurity.

