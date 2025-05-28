Pakistan strengthens digital governance with nationwide biometric integration

Last month, the Punjab government made biometric photos compulsory for filing petitions in its courts, part of a broader push across Pakistan to integrate biometric verification into government systems. Biometric data is gradually becoming the backbone of citizen-state relations, from school attendance registers to health insurance schemes, poverty alleviation cash payments, and property transactions.

NADRA, the National Database and Registration Authority, is at the center of this transition, serving as the country’s single source and manager of biometric data. While the authority is governed by the NADRA Ordinance 2000, Pakistan still lacks a federal or provincial law that specifically regulates biometric data, and no uniform national biometric policy has yet been enacted.

The government of Pakistan announced the First National Biometric Registration Policy Framework in early 2025, which provided a strategic roadmap but has not yet become law. Because there are no parallel, independent controlled systems, all government sectors continue to rely on NADRA’s centralized biometric infrastructure as the framework is being adopted.

NADRA leads biometric ecosystem under the national policy framework

The National Biometric Policy Framework 2025 document defines that the NADRA is the single custodian of Pakistan’s biometric ecosystem, with the responsibility of ensuring a single source of biometric storage and authentication. The framework addresses structural disintegration between NADRA and feeder agencies such as Union Councils, emphasizing the hazards of identity theft caused by the lack of a single biometric strategy. It advocates complete reverse and forward integration of NADRA systems with civil registration bodies, including health and local government departments, to enable real-time data sharing and consistent identity.

In section 7 of the NADRA Ordinance, 2000, NADRA is legally required to construct and manage the Citizen Database, which incorporates data from federal, provincial, and local authorities on vital events (births, deaths, marriages, and divorces). Currently, NADRA operates without any federal or provincial biometric data laws, yet it serves as the central body for managing all biometric records across public services.

Thus, despite the lack of comprehensive legislation, NADRA continues to be the existing authority behind biometric operations in government departments, allowing for secure citizen verification and digital service delivery across the country.

Biometric verification mandatory for filing petitions in Punjab courts

Pakistan today reports that, to prevent frivolous litigation, the Lahore High Court has ordered biometric verification and photos for all petitioners filing petitions in Punjab’s subordinate courts. Chief Justice Aalia Neelum ordered the new SOPs, which require individuals to attend in person at dedicated court desks for biometric authentication. Previously, a photocopy of the CNIC was all that was required. Legal experts and bar council officials greeted the move, noting more transparency and accountability. The Punjab Bar Council suggested the implementation of biometric and photo systems in all sessions courts.

Biometric verification key for the poverty alleviation payment system

Recently, Dawn news reports that Senator Rubina Khalid, BISP Benazir Income Support Program Chairperson, highlighted that biometric verification of recipients is crucial and non-negotiable for security aid disbursement. The goal of a discussion with Karandaaz Chief Digital Officer Sharjeel Murtaza was to accelerate a Raast-based digital payment trial in seven districts. The BISP chairperson emphasized a proactive rollout that will benefit 10 million users. Karandaaz would provide full support. The meeting also talked about testing mobile wallet payments in low-workload locations and agreed to involve more stakeholders to accelerate adoption and improve service delivery.

Punjab province launches digital land record system with biometric verification

The Punjab government has initiated a province-wide land record digitization effort aimed at eradicating false ownership, land grabs, and manual errors. To assure accuracy and transparency, the system employs satellite-based measurement, GIS mapping, and blockchain-secured information. Each land parcel will be assigned a unique digital ID, which will be available via mobile apps and web portals. Biometric verification of landowners is an important component for preventing fraud and ensuring safe authentication. The change also incorporates automated cross-checks with income data and an online complaint system for quick dispute settlement, representing a significant step toward digital governance.

Sindh province rolls out biometric attendance app for teachers

The Express Tribune reports that the Sindh government has launched biometric attendance software for teachers that includes advanced iris recognition and geofencing for accurate, real-time tracking. The technology, which is linked to the Accountant General’s office, deducts salary automatically for unapproved absences. The software offers offline capabilities, attendance reports, and a leave management system. It also attempts to reduce “ghost teachers” and combine student data with national IDs. While the technology is promising, opponents are cautious because of previous failures such as RSU and SSDMS, which collapsed due to poor infrastructure, opposition, and corruption despite identical aspirations of computerized education reform.

KP province enforces biometric verification for Sehat card plus admissions

Under the Sehat Card Plus initiative, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government now requires biometric authentication for hospital admissions. In the first phase, all patients at private hospitals must undergo biometric checks. This move to expand government hospitals began in early 2025. The system seeks to improve openness and prevent healthcare fraud. Patients under the age of 18 or those who are too elderly to undertake biometric verification will be admitted with a B-Form, CNIC, and photo ID. This biometric health card system is a significant step towards more secure and efficient healthcare delivery in the province.

NADRA’s official version on the central role in biometric ecosystem governance

A NADRA official, in an interview with Biometric Update by email, said that the Authority is centrally operating biometric verification systems across several government sectors to establish a single identity verification framework in Pakistan. NADRA has implemented a standardized biometric verification process at the Lahore High Court, which is completely governed within its procedural and administrative domains. NADRA intends to expand this biometric infrastructure to additional courts and institutions in response to requests.

Over 450 regulated institutions, including banks, telecom operators, and businesses, have already connected to NADRA’s biometric verification system via regulators such as the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), and the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP). NADRA has developed a multi-biometric verification system that includes fingerprint and facial recognition, with iris verification in the developing phase. All biometric authentication, whether in courts, education, healthcare, or poverty alleviation programs, is channeled through NADRA’s centralized system to ensure a single version of the truth.

The Pak ID mobile app, which provides fingerprint and facial biometric services for identity renewal, succession certificates, and other civic services, has received 6.9 million downloads. NADRA also provides access through over 9,000 eSahulat biometric franchises and the integration of biometric services at union council levels across the country.

