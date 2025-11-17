FB pixel

Nepal election commission integrates national ID biometrics

| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Elections
The Election Commission of Nepal is allowing citizens with a National Identity Card to register online without visiting election offices for biometric verification or photographs.

The Election Commission of Nepal announced the move following the successful integration of the national ID database with the voter roll system, as directed by Prime Minister Sushila Karki.

The Department of National ID and Civil Registration has begun sharing biometric data collected during the distribution of national ID cards with the Election Commission, enabling seamless verification.

Previously, Nepali could submit their details online but were required to appear in person to provide biometric information. The new system eliminates that requirement, making registration more accessible, particularly for those unable to travel to election offices.

Acting Chief Election Commissioner Ram Prasad Bhandari confirmed that technical preparations and system testing were completed overnight to ensure a smooth rollout.

Since the announcement of the House of Representatives election scheduled for March 5, 2026, more than 200,000 new voters have registered, according to Himal Press, with over 30,000 added in a single day once national ID integration began. As of November 12 evening, the total number of new registrants had reached 239,940.

The full 275 members of the House of Representatives will be elected come March 5, with the early general elections announced on September 12 this year as recommended by the interim Nepali government. This followed the widely reported anti-corruption protests in Kathmandu, which led to the then-prime minister K.P. Sharma Oli resigning on September 9. The interim prime minister, Karki, was appointed on September 12.

Officials expect the online integration to accelerate registrations in the final days before the November 16 deadline, easing crowds at election offices and reducing website traffic bottlenecks. Director General of the Department of National ID and Civil Registration, Namaraj Ghimire, expressed readiness to continue providing biometric data to support the process.

In other news, Nepal is in talks with Idemia Smart Identity to provide passport booklets as a stopgap measure, ahead of a change of suppliers.

A contract for Veridos and Mühlbauer to supply Nepal’s biometric passports takes effect in March 2026, but the country’s stock of passports is running low. Idemia Smart Identity was the incumbent supplier, and had filed a complaint with the Department of Passports (DoP), alleging the tender was improperly conducted. The challenge was dismissed by the country’s Supreme Court in July.

