Kuwait gov’t considers more biometrics use in citizenship claims

The Kuwaiti government is set to approve key amendments to the Kuwaiti Nationality Law to curb the rise of fraudulent citizenship claims.

The proposed changes are under review by the Council of Ministers and expected to be ratified in the coming weeks, according to Al Qabas Daily. Kuwait’s government has been employing DNA analysis and biometrics to inform decisions about granting, confirming or revoking citizenship.

Article 5 of the Resolution specifies that iris, fingerprint or face biometrics, live or forensic, can be used in assessing citizenship changes, Arab Times Online has reported.

The revisions aim to reinforce legal safeguards against forgery, document manipulation and unlawful naturalization. Once enacted, authorities will be able to detect and invalidate counterfeit citizenship papers, prosecute individuals who secured nationality through deception and strengthen verification procedures for all naturalization applications.

The Supreme Committee for Investigating Kuwaiti Citizenship continues to examine all citizenship files under the direct supervision of First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Al-Yousef.

The committee has strict orders to examine all files without exception, uncover any instances of fraudulent or forged citizenship documentation and to pursue arrests when necessary.

Around 29,000 individuals have filed grievances over citizenship withdrawal, revocation or loss. These appeals are handled by the Cabinet’s Grievance Committee, chaired by Counselor Ali Al-Dhubaibi, and established on March 11.

Officials say this dual approach of tightening legal frameworks and maintaining exhaustive investigative oversight represents a decisive step toward preserving Kuwait’s national identity. The authorities view the upcoming amendments and continued scrutiny as essential measures to uphold the rule of law and guarantee justice for citizens and residents alike.

However, the stripping of Kuwaiti nationality has drawn criticism. The Financial Times describes how all strata of Kuwaiti society have been affected by the new nationality rules, with some receiving no reasons for why their citizenship was taken away.

While the policy targets foreigners who have illegally acquired citizenship, it leaves some effectively stateless overnight while naturalized citizens and political opponents are being swept under the campaign, according to a report from France24, led by Kuwait’s new monarch Emir Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

A mass biometric registration campaign by Kuwait’s government ended with the close of calendar 2024, with roughly 16,000 Kuwaitis, 90,000 traditionally stateless Bedoons and nearly a quarter million expats in the country missing the deadline and facing frozen bank accounts and restrictions on public services.

