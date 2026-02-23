Wrap AI systems in identity-based continuous trust to scale safely: GBG’s Venkatesh

The real risk of AI comes from the gaps it exposes in identity and authorization systems and the speed of consequences from the decisions it informs, according to GBG Global Head of Innovation Kartik Venkatesh.

In a contribution to The Trust Files, presented by Velvet and Biometric Update, Venkatesh argues credentials are just one piece in the larger continuous trust machine. He explains the urgency of the situation and the other pieces of the system needed to scale AI safely.

Listen now: Spotify, Apple, YouTube, Podbean

Runtime: 00:02:39

Article Topics

Biometric Update Podcast | digital trust | GBG | The Trust Files