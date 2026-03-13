Vendors push deeper into high assurance identity verification

Digital identity vendors are accelerating product integrations as businesses look for stronger, more seamless ways to verify users across sectors. GBG has partnered with Trinsic to bring interoperable digital ID acceptance into its fraud platform; 1Kosmos embedded high‑assurance identity checks directly inside ServiceNow workflows, Mitek has integrated with Ping Identity, and LexisNexis Risk Solutions expanded its identity verification suite for Epic MyChart.

GBG and Trinsic Partner to expand global digital ID acceptance

GBG has partnered with Trinsic to bring broad digital ID acceptance into GBG Go, its identity and fraud platform.

The integration enables GBG customers to verify users with government eIDs, mobile driver’s licences, bank IDs and other reusable credentials. These checks slot directly into existing onboarding workflows, avoiding separate integrations or added compliance work.

Digital IDs are now used by more than two billion people, but formats and standards vary widely. GBG’s new solution is intended to give businesses a single access point to trusted digital ID networks. Trinsic’s Identity Acceptance Network provides the underlying interoperability, connecting GBG to schemes across multiple countries.

GBG says the approach helps customers maintain consistent verification performance across markets. It also supports conversion and fraud‑reduction goals as adoption levels differ by region. “The real value lies in their acceptance,” said Micah Willbrand, Chief Product Officer for Identity Fraud at GBG.

Trinsic’s technology simplifies the fragmented digital ID landscape by handling technical and regulatory differences on behalf of enterprise platforms. In markets like the United States, where many mobile ID wallets coexist, Trinsic provides a unified acceptance layer that manages compliance and integration requirements.

For GBG, the partnership is expected to speed up customer onboarding and improve fraud prevention outcomes. It also positions the company to adapt quickly as new digital ID schemes and regulations, including eIDAS 2.0, come online.

Trinsic CEO Riley Hughes said the collaboration supports a shift toward reusable, high‑assurance identity credentials. The partnership looks to bring forward an interoperable identity ecosystem where trusted credentials can be used securely across platforms with less friction.

1Kosmos brings high assurance IDV to ServiceNow

1Kosmos has launched a new integration that embeds its high‑assurance identity verification directly into ServiceNow workflows.

Available in the ServiceNow Store, the tool is designed to secure IT help desks, account recovery processes and other high‑risk service interactions without disrupting existing operations.

Help desks remain a major target for social engineering attacks, where attackers exploit weak or manual identity checks during onboarding, password resets or sensitive change requests. The integration allows organisations to verify users at the moment of risk, inside the workflows they already use.

As a ServiceNow Build Partner, 1Kosmos delivers verification natively within the ServiceNow AI Platform. Agents can trigger checks manually, or organisations can enforce them automatically as part of a workflow. The goal is consistent protection without forcing teams to switch tools or slow response times.

“Organizations shouldn’t have to choose between security and productivity at the service desk,” says Huzefa Olia, COO of 1Kosmos. “By embedding high‑assurance identity verification directly into ServiceNow workflows, customers can stop social engineering threats at the point of attack while preserving the speed and efficiency their teams depend on.”

The platform replaces knowledge‑based questions and one‑time passcodes with stronger methods. It combines government‑issued document verification, biometric authentication and cryptographic validation into a single experience.

After a one‑time proofing, organisations can re‑verify users at critical moments without re‑enrolling them, supporting passwordless access and step‑up checks across workforce and contractor interactions. The integration supports a range of high‑risk workflows, including onboarding, HR and finance changes, privileged access approvals and password resets.

LexisNexis expands IDV tools for Epic MyChart

LexisNexis Risk Solutions is expanding its integration with Epic to bring a broader set of identity verification tools into the Epic Connection Hub.

The new capabilities build on existing products such as InstantID Q&A and Instant Verify, and will integrate directly with Epic MyChart to strengthen account security while keeping the user experience streamlined.

The update allows U.S. hospitals using Epic to choose from multiple LexisNexis identity‑verification components and combine them to meet their risk requirements.

Patients accessing MyChart will face stronger identity checks, helping ensure only verified users reach their portals. LexisNexis also plans to add IDVerse, its AI‑powered document and biometric verification tool designed to detect deepfakes and forgeries, supporting a NIST IAL2‑certified workflow.

“In an industry that remains a top target for cybercrime, striking a balance between user experience and security is critical,” says Jonathan Shannon, AVP of healthcare strategy at LexisNexis Risk Solutions. He said the expanded integration is intended to give healthcare organizations stronger assurance while keeping access smooth for legitimate users.

The app, expected later this year, will offer hospitals access to a wider portfolio of LexisNexis tools. These include ThreatMetrix for behavioural and device‑based risk analysis, Instant Verify for validating personal and professional identity data, Flex ID for fast onboarding checks, Phone Finder for phone‑to‑identity intelligence, and One Time Password for step‑up authentication.

Mitek integrates IDV tech into Ping Identity’s DaVinci platform

Mitek Systems has announced a new integration with Ping Identity that enables enterprises to embed advanced identity verification tools into PingOne DaVinci, the company’s no‑code identity orchestration service.

The integration allows Ping customers to configure Mitek’s verification capabilities such as liveness detection and face biometric comparison directly into DaVinci workflows. The aim is to help organizations counter increasingly sophisticated fraud techniques without the need for extensive custom development.

Mitek joins a growing roster of technology partners building connectors for DaVinci through the Ping Identity Global Technology Partner Program. These integrations are designed to streamline digital identity journeys across applications through drag‑and‑drop orchestration.

According to the companies, Mitek’s technology allows Ping customers to strengthen defences against impersonation attempts, deepfakes and other emerging threats. The integration supports both no‑code and low‑code configurations including high assurance, step‑up verification for sectors that require stronger fraud controls.

“Organizations shouldn’t have to choose between stronger fraud defenses and seamless digital experiences,” says Faisal Nisar, VP of product management at Mitek. “By integrating Mitek’s verified identity platform, MiVIP, into PingOne DaVinci, we’re helping detect sophisticated impersonation and AI‑driven attacks while maintaining a frictionless user journey.”

Loren Russon, SVP of product management at Ping Identity, says the partnership reflects the company’s focus on expanding its technology ecosystem. “Our collaboration with Mitek leverages DaVinci’s seamless orchestration to ensure dynamic user journeys are delivered quickly and efficiently at every stage of the user journey.”

Mitek recently raised its outlook after a strong first fiscal quarter of 2026, driven by 30 percent growth in revenue from fraud prevention and digital identity verification.

Article Topics

1Kosmos | biometrics | digital identity | face biometrics | GBG | identity verification | LexisNexis | Mitek | Ping Identity | reusable digital ID | Trinsic