Mitek bullish after digital ID verification, fraud checks boost top and bottom line

| Chris Burt
Mitek is raising its outlook after a strong first fiscal quarter of 2026, driven by 30 percent growth in revenue from fraud prevention and digital identity verification.

The company reports $44.2 million in total revenue in Q1, up 19 percent from the same period a year ago, and GAAP net income of $2.8 million. Mitek had GAAP net income of $3.3 million in full-year 2024 and $8.8 million last year.

Mitek now expects total revenue between $187 million and $197 million in 2026.

