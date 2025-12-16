Mitek reports net income surge as fraud and digital ID reaches half of business

Mitek has reported modest gains in revenue and gross profit from its digital identity and biometrics verification software in fiscal 2025, but a major leap in GAAP net income, from $3.3 million in full-year 2024 to $8.8 million this year.

GAAP net income per diluted share rose accordingly from $0.07 to $0.19.

“Mitek delivered a strong finish to fiscal 2025, returning to full-year organic growth, driven by an acceleration in SaaS growth and the continued scaling of our Fraud and Identity portfolio which now represents more than half of the business,” says Ed West, Mitek CEO. “This progress reflects disciplined execution and sharper operational rigor across the company.”

The company forecasts revenue growth of around 5.5 percent to between $185 million and $195 million for 2026.

