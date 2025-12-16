FB pixel

Mitek reports net income surge as fraud and digital ID reaches half of business

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Biometrics Stocks  |  Trade Notes
Mitek reports net income surge as fraud and digital ID reaches half of business
 

Mitek has reported modest gains in revenue and gross profit from its digital identity and biometrics verification software in fiscal 2025, but a major leap in GAAP net income, from $3.3 million in full-year 2024 to $8.8 million this year.

GAAP net income per diluted share rose accordingly from $0.07 to $0.19.

“Mitek delivered a strong finish to fiscal 2025, returning to full-year organic growth, driven by an acceleration in SaaS growth and the continued scaling of our Fraud and Identity portfolio which now represents more than half of the business,” says Ed West, Mitek CEO. “This progress reflects disciplined execution and sharper operational rigor across the company.”

The company forecasts revenue growth of around 5.5 percent to between $185 million and $195 million for 2026.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Indonesia plans major digital infrastructure investments to boost economy

Indonesia is planning to expand its investment in digital infrastructure as part of efforts to strengthen the country’s digital economy…

 

Nigerian postal service receives biometric devices from Korea to support NIN enrollment

Enrollment for the National Identification Number (NIN) in Nigeria is set to get a boost, especially in difficult-to-reach areas, following…

 

Online safety laws in US face powerful pushback from Big Tech’s legal avatars

If the age assurance regulations enacted around the globe in 2025 make for a sound metaphorical wave, the same cannot…

 

Persona and Paravision power Substack’s biometric age estimation

People visiting Substack from within the UK and Australia may find some content blocked or blurred out until they perform…

 

UK bill amendments propose highly effective age assurance for social media, VPNs

A group of House of Lords peers have tabled amendments that could have big implications for social media companies, VPN…

 

Clear releases digital ID based on US passports for TSA ID verification

Clear has announced the launch of Clear ID – according to a release, a free, mobile digital ID that allows…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events