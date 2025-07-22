FB pixel

With 1M-plus passkeys issued, VicRoads expands support to Android, iOS apps

Government agencies see quick adoption of passwordless authentication
| Joel R. McConvey
VicRoads has now extended its highly successful passkey initiative from the web to its native mobile myVicRoads apps on both iOS and Android.

An article from enterprise passkey platform provider Corbado takes a look at the expansion, which comes just five months after VicRoads introduced passkeys in February 2025. The program has posted impressive results, with activation rates near double the industry average.

“With over 1 million passkeys issued and an 80 percent mobile activation rate on mobile web, VicRoads’ passkey initiative has already proven to be a huge success,” says the piece from Corbado. “Consequently, the integration of a passkey solution into the myVicRoads iOS and Android apps has been successfully achieved.”

The extension “addresses critical security and user experience challenges” with biometric login options designed to be phishing-resistant. It is built directly on native iOS Authentication Services framework and Android Credential Manager APIs. The integration of local biometrics supports existing local device biometric protection, “piggy-backing on the passkey flow for effortless authentication.”

Cordoba says use of its native iOS and Android SDKs can reduce integration time from months to weeks, making rollout more efficient.

Australia has embraced passkeys on the government level. Passkeys for myGov Login credentials launched in June 2024; by the end of December 2024, over 500,000 users had a passkey connected to their myGov account and over 200,000 had turned off their myGov password.

Article Topics

