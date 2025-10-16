Dashlane and Yubico launch Passwordless Vault Access with phishing-resistant passkeys

Dashlane and Yubico have announced a strategic partnership to deliver passwordless, phishing-resistant login for Dashlane users. The integration allows personal users to access their Dashlane vaults using Yubico’s hardware-backed YubiKey, eliminating the need for a master password while enhancing both security and user experience.

Dashlane becomes the first major credential manager to adopt FIDO2 security keys as the primary method for vault access. “The password is a fundamentally flawed security control that still lies at the root of most of the breaches that occur today,” said John Bennett, CEO, Dashlane.

“The Dashlane and Yubico integration combines the most advanced security available to protect sensitive credentials while eliminating the friction often caused by password-based logins, drastically raising costs for attackers and making good security hygiene easy for users.”

The breakthrough is powered by the WebAuthn PRF (Pseudo-Random Function) extension, which enables the YubiKey to simultaneously authenticate the user and unlock the encrypted vault. This is done by generating a cryptographically unique secret tied to the passkey, which serves as a secure input for vault encryption and decryption.

The result is a seamless, passwordless login flow that significantly reduces vulnerability to phishing attacks while improving usability and privacy. Users can register multiple YubiKeys to ensure continued access in case of loss or damage, and set up new devices without entering a single password.

Currently available via Dashlane’s browser extension, the feature represents the first step toward a cross-platform authentication framework. While WebAuthn PRF support is not yet available on mobile devices due to OS limitations, Dashlane and Yubico are developing a Yubico SDK to extend the functionality to mobile platforms in the near future.

“Achieving a phishing-resistant, passwordless future is dependent on whether our industry can make security and passkey authentication accessible and easy to use for everyone,” said Sheryl Chamberlain, SVP, business development, Yubico.

However, Yubico found that passkeys awareness is still lacking in its recent 2025 Global State of Authentication Survey.

Passwordless login with YubiKeys is in beta for new Dashlane personal users, which will be followed by support for existing personal users and business customers.

