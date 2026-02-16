FB pixel

Alcatraz partners with gun violence group on school, workplace safety

Focused on biometric access control protocol to prevent incidents
| Lu-Hai Liang
Alcatraz has joined the Active Shooter Prevention Project (ASPP), a U.S.-based initiative that develops strategies to reduce risks in schools, workplaces and public venues.

Alcatraz’s FAaaS model is integral to the partnership as the Facial Authentication-as-a-Service is plugged into ASPP’s aims. “We are proud to be ASPP’s first partner that focuses specifically on facial biometric authentication,” says Kasia Hanson, VP of strategic partnerships at Alcatraz.

“By joining with ASPP, we’re helping schools, employers and venue operators modernize access control and prevent incidents before they start.”

The company’s biometric technology seeks to prevent unauthorized individuals from gaining access to workplaces and venues, turning entryways into intelligence access points using facial identity rather than access cards or ID badges, which can be stolen or lost.

The Active Shooter Prevention Project, LLC. has developed its so-called P.R.O. Model (“Prevention. Response. Options.”), which outlines approaches for preventing and responding to active-shooter incidents.

ASPP’s advisory board includes former intelligence and law enforcement officials and is building a framework of best practices for modern security infrastructure. Alcatraz’s role will focus on defining standards for biometric access control within that framework.

“We couldn’t be happier to welcome Alcatraz into the ASPP Community of Experts,” says Chris Grollnek, chairman of the board at ASPP. “In my view, prevention demands the very best and most capable technology, backed by resilience and leadership, and Alcatraz understands what’s at stake.”

One of Alcatraz’s facial biometric systems has been undergoing operational testing at Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, where its Rock X system uses facial recognition to control physical access to secure areas.

