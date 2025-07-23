Idemia Public Security previews TPE6 biometric capture for police, civil registration

The LiveScan family of biometric enrollment solutions from Idemia Public Security is already one of the most popular choices amongst law enforcement customers, but the platform is also in the midst of a significant refresh for better speed and accuracy, greater versatility and a smooth and intuitive user experience.

The improvements were revealed during the “LiveScan TPE6: Unveiling What’s New & What’s Next for Biometric Capture” webinar hosted Tuesday by Biometric Update.

Idemia PS Senior Product Manager Yasmine Guelmi and Solutions Architect Roatana Din shared how the platform has evolved based on feedback from police and other users. Features and tools to prioritize user safety were developed in response to their input, from accessing the system to feedback on the quality of face and fingerprint biometrics as they are collected.

The presentation also previewed a new dual iris and face biometrics camera joining the LiveScan family.

Idemia serves agencies in nearly every state in the U.S. and most Canadian provinces, Guelmi said, as well as governments around the world, and can help organizations of all sizes implement LiveScan in a way that is effective and efficient for their use case.

Din also ran a live demonstration of TPE6, including its capture of face and fingerprint biometrics, demographic data entry workflows and customizable tools.

In addition to its popularity amongst police, LiveScan is suitable or already deployed for a wide range of civil registration use cases, from background checks and employee screening to licensing and immigration.

A lively Q+A session with the highly-engaged audience concluded the webinar.

Watch this webinar on-demand

Article Topics

biometric enrollment | biometrics | face biometrics | fingerprint biometrics | IDEMIA | Idemia Public Security | IDEMIA TPE LiveScan | livescan | webinar