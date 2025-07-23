FB pixel

Idemia Public Security previews TPE6 biometric capture for police, civil registration

Demos UX enhancements in Biometric Update webinar
| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Law Enforcement
Idemia Public Security previews TPE6 biometric capture for police, civil registration
 

The LiveScan family of biometric enrollment solutions from Idemia Public Security is already one of the most popular choices amongst law enforcement customers, but the platform is also in the midst of a significant refresh for better speed and accuracy, greater versatility and a smooth and intuitive user experience.

The improvements were revealed during the “LiveScan TPE6: Unveiling What’s New & What’s Next for Biometric Capture” webinar hosted Tuesday by Biometric Update.

Idemia PS Senior Product Manager Yasmine Guelmi and Solutions Architect Roatana Din shared how the platform has evolved based on feedback from police and other users. Features and tools to prioritize user safety were developed in response to their input, from accessing the system to feedback on the quality of face and fingerprint biometrics as they are collected.

The presentation also previewed a new dual iris and face biometrics camera joining the LiveScan family.

Idemia serves agencies in nearly every state in the U.S. and most Canadian provinces, Guelmi said, as well as governments around the world, and can help organizations of all sizes implement LiveScan in a way that is effective and efficient for their use case.

Din also ran a live demonstration of TPE6, including its capture of face and fingerprint biometrics, demographic data entry workflows and customizable tools.

In addition to its popularity amongst police, LiveScan is suitable or already deployed for a wide range of civil registration use cases, from background checks and employee screening to licensing and immigration.

A lively Q+A session with the highly-engaged audience concluded the webinar.

Watch this webinar on-demand

LiveScan TPE6: Unveiling what’s new and what’s next for biometric capture

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

White House AI action plan charts high-stakes path to global dominance

The White House’s new blueprint for AI, Winning the AI Race: America’s AI Action Plan, represents a sweeping attempt to…

 

Altman denounces voice, face biometrics, prophecies ‘intelligence too cheap to meter’

Having found few sympathetic ears among privacy regulators with his World ID project, Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, has turned…

 

AI agents offer rewards for financial services, but must align with human values

A new white paper authored by the UK’s Neira Jones, a respected advisor on payments, fintech, information security and more,…

 

Entrust transitions to new CEO after 17 years, Peak IDV founder joins Prove

Several recognizable figures from the world of digital identity are changing roles, including Todd Wilkinson, Neville Pattinson and Steve Craig,…

 

New mDL resource from STA explores real-world age verification use cases

The Identity and Access Forum (IAF) has published what it calls the industry’s first comprehensive guide to how standards-based mobile…

 

UK to tender facial age estimation for migrant assessments within weeks

Desperate people take desperate measures. This cliché applies to immigrants lying about their age to increase their chances of being…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events