Sri Lanka launching digital ID sandbox, experience center

Sri Lanka’s government is developing a digital ID sandbox and experience center to help government agencies and solution providers with early integrations.

The Sri Lanka Unique Digital ID (SL-UDI) sandbox and an experience center environment are intended to enable government agencies and solution providers to work ahead of time on integrating the system’s federated authentication layer, Eng. Eranga Weeraratne, the Deputy Minister of Digital Economy, told Biometric Update. The federated authentication layer is used by Trusted Service Providers and user agencies, Weeraratne says, and the sandbox allows software developers from both the private and public sectors to engage with the open digital ID platform to build and test compatible applications.

“This allows application teams to test authentication flows, security controls, and user journeys in a controlled setting,” Weeraratne says. “As a result, by the time the digital ID system goes live, we expect a set of critical applications to be ready to authenticate citizens digitally — including biometric-based authentication where appropriate — so citizens can immediately experience real value through secure, end-to-end digital services.”

This environment will allow application teams to test authentication processes, security measures, and user experiences in a controlled setting, he added.

Sri Lanka’s government revealed its intentions to stand up a digital ID sandbox in mid-2025.

The primary center is housed at the Information and Communication Technology Agency (ICTA) in Colombo. The Ministry of Digital Economy plans to deploy approximately three mobile experience units to reach broader audiences across the island.

Expanding QR code payments can grow digital economy

Sri Lanka’s government also wants to accelerate the adoption of digital payments through the national QR code-based system.

Dr. Hans Wijesuriya, chief advisor to the President on the digital economy, says the core infrastructure for broad adoption of digital payments is established, and that gaps in adoption can be quickly closed if the user experience is frictionless, convenient and widely available, Sri Lanka’s News 1st reports.

Stakeholders are targeting a tenfold increase from approximately 90,000 transactions a month to 900,000, and Wijesuriya says this is achievable through expanding adoption from individuals to businesses.

Article Topics

digital economy | digital ID | digital payments | national ID | QR code | SL-UDI | Sri Lanka