Suprema, Auraya honored for biometrics sales, trustworthiness

Suprema has been selected as a ‘Top 50 Global Security Company’ by A&S Magazine, reflecting the popularity of its biometric solutions for access control and time and attendance management. The selection marks the 11th time Suprema has appeared on the top-50 list.

The list is composed based on sales revenue and profit, with Suprema cracking the top 50 each year since 2011, coming in fourth among entry system product providers for 2021.

“I believe that being selected as a ‘Top 50 Global Security Company’ for 11 consecutive years is a result of Suprema’s innovation and growth as a hardware and software integrated security platform provider based on biometric technology,” says Suprema Inc. CEO Hanchul Kim, “Suprema will continue to innovate and increase its leading position in the market with AI deep learning-based facial recognition and mobile access control solutions.”

The company was also recently recognized for having the largest market share of biometric access control devices outside of China by analyst firm Omdia.

Auraya among most trusted for cybersecurity

Auraya has been declared one of the 10 most trusted cybersecurity companies of 2021 by Aspioneer business magazine for its secure and frictionless voice biometric technology, according to a company announcement.

CEO Ray Doak tells Aspioneer that Auraya’s recently-updated ArmorVox AI engine and EVA suite of biometric application templates will be a key part of threat mitigation arsenals going forward.

NTT also appeared on most trusted cybersecurity companies list.

