Ant Digital showcases Zoloz liveness, AI for fintech suite in Dubai

Ant Digital Technologies, the digital technology subsidiary of Chinese conglomerate Ant Group, is committing to the global market with its Zoloz deepfake detection and biometric eKYC platform and and its algorithmic Agentar tool, which it debuted at the recent Dubai FinTech Summit 2025 – the first global showcase of its AI-for-fintech product suite.

A release says Zoloz “establishes secure and reliable digital identity frameworks for users around the world.” With adoption by digital wallet operators and financial institutions in the Philippines, Malaysia and Indonesia, Zoloz serves over 100 million users across Southeast and South Asia.

It continues to evolve to adapt to new challenges and threats: in 2024, it launched deepfake detection product Zoloz Deeper, designed to mitigate generative AI face-swapping risks in facial recognition scenarios.

Agentar is a zero-code or low-code algorithmic platform for financial institutions, which aims to streamline the development of intelligent applications, including AI agents.

In addition to Zoloz and Agentar, the group showcased its mPaaS product, “a one-stop mobile development platform that enables enterprises to rapidly build high-performance applications at reduced costs,” originating from the technological backbone of AliPay – the digital payments giant owned by Alibaba, of which Ant Group is an affiliate.

In a keynote delivered in Dubai, Ant Digital Technologies’ Global Managing Director Yishi Chen, Global Managing Director of Ant Digital Technologies noted the importance of knowledge exchange, and recognized Dubai as an emerging fintech and biometrics powerhouse.

“At Ant Digital Technologies, we view the Dubai FinTech Summit as a crucial platform for exploring how AI and Web3 are reshaping financial ecosystems,” he said. “We are enthusiastic about steering the forthcoming era of fintech, empowered by intelligent systems like Agentar and embedded financial cognition, built on collaboration, trust, and scalable innovation. The true transformative power of AI in finance will only be realized through collective efforts.”

