Unissey first to receive Injection Attack Detection certification

Liveness detection from Unissey has become the first to achieve compliance certification under the Injection Attack Detection (IAD) program as defined in the CEN/TS 18099 standard.

A release from the French company says the certification, issued by the Cabinet Louis Reynaud (CLR) Labs through its conformity certification department CLR CERT under its newly expanded testing program, follows a rigorous evaluation process, and calls it a “testament to the solution’s ability to detect biometric injection attacks as per the criteria outlined in the standard at the first level of evaluation.”

Unissey, which provides AI-based facial biometric identity verification and authentication, says its Unissey IAD liveness product is “the world’s first and only liveness detection solution to receive such a certification, showcasing its advanced capability to fight biometric injection attacks.”

“‍Our pursuit of technological excellence has always driven Unissey, with the aim of delivering the best solutions in the market for building trust,” says Yassine Mountacif, CEO of Unissey. “Achieving IAD certification under the CEN/TS 18099 standard once again demonstrates the robustness of our liveness detection solutions.”

Unissey takes proactive approach to regulatory shifts

Biometric injection attacks are an emerging problem, which has been amplified by the rapid evolution of AI software for creating deepfakes. Remote identity verification is becoming a crucial tool as it becomes more difficult to distinguish video of real people from the AI-generated avatars that have executed scams in Germany, Spain and Asia.

New regulations to address the problem are also adding pressure to achieve conformity against existing standards, and to prepare for new ones. Earlier this year, Unissey achieved Substantial Level 2 compliance certification for its liveness detection under the ISO/IEC 30107-3 standard, addressing presentation attacks (PAD).

Per the release, “the ETSI 119 461 standard, which sets requirements for trusted services conducting remote identity verification, is expected to adopt the CEN/TS 18099 standard for evaluating resistance to both ‘Presentation’ and ‘Video Injection’ attacks.”

ETSI 119 461 is replacing the ANSSI’s PVID requirements, and is seen as critical for the establishment of trusted, high-level identity verification under the eIDAS 2.0 regulation – and, as such, the success of the EUDI wallet program.

The new certification “differentiates Unissey as the first and only solution worldwide certified for both PAD and IAD liveness detection, providing a clear hierarchy of security solutions for potential buyers.”

