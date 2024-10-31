FB pixel

CLR launches comprehensive biometrics, digital ID testing program

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  Liveness Detection
CLR launches comprehensive biometrics, digital ID testing program
 

Cabinet Louis Reynaud (CLR Labs) is expanding its testing program for biometrics, cybersecurity and digital identity, with the launch of a standards-compliance certification program.

The new CLR Cert program includes assessments against standards for biometric injection attack detection (IAD – CEN TS 18099), presentation attack detection (PAD – ISO/IEC 30107) and biometric performance (ISO/IEC 19795).  CLR has been performing assessments for PAD standards compliance since 2021, when it confirmed Unissey’s compliance. Testing since then by CLR Labs has confirmed Unissey’s compliance with level 2 of the PAD standard, and ME Group’s compliance to level 1 for its ID document enrollment system.

CLR Labs Director Kévin Carta discussed the injection attack standard in an EAM Lunch Talk earlier this year while it was being finalized. The TS 18099 standard is currently going through the final approval process.

Assessments are available for compliance to the standards for EU digital identity wallets (eIDAS 2.0), qualified trust services providers (QTSP), mobile driver’s licenses (ISO/IEC 18013) and mobile passports (ICAO 9303). Remote identity verification processes can be assessed for AML and eIDAS compliance.

CLR began performing standards compliance assessments for remote identity verification in 2021, in collaboration with conformity assessment body LSTI.

For cybersecurity, it includes ICT products (EN 17640), artificial intelligence (according to the future AI Act), NIS2 and the Cyber Resilience Act (CRA).

“In a constantly changing digital world, compliance is more essential than ever. CLR Cert is meeting the growing security and trust needs of companies,” says Stéfane Mouille, managing director of the Louis Reynaud Cabinet, as machine-translated.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

India launches app to facilitate civil registration

In line with its determination to streamline access to a broad spectrum of government services in India, the central government…

 

Passive liveness detection and intelligent friction keep remote fraudsters away

Remote identity verification with face biometrics and liveness detection has become sufficient protection against fraud that malicious actors have been…

 

AuthenticID, Trulioo, authID, Sumsub answer call for faster onboarding, IDV

Companies want to get clients, employees and customers into their pipelines quickly and securely. This drives the need for reliable…

 

Biometrics, digital ID make ‘fully digital travel experience’ a reality: IATA

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) is claiming a win following a biometrics proof-of-concept (PoC) which, according to a release,…

 

Australian police insist FRT (Clearview?) will help in fight against child abuse

Australian law enforcement officials want changes to privacy legislation that would enable them to use facial recognition to identify victims…

 

Travel industry struggles with lack of clarity on EES

The travel industry continues to struggle with the lack of certainty after the delay of the EU’s Exit-Entry System (EES)…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events