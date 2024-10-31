CLR launches comprehensive biometrics, digital ID testing program

Cabinet Louis Reynaud (CLR Labs) is expanding its testing program for biometrics, cybersecurity and digital identity, with the launch of a standards-compliance certification program.

The new CLR Cert program includes assessments against standards for biometric injection attack detection (IAD – CEN TS 18099), presentation attack detection (PAD – ISO/IEC 30107) and biometric performance (ISO/IEC 19795). CLR has been performing assessments for PAD standards compliance since 2021, when it confirmed Unissey’s compliance. Testing since then by CLR Labs has confirmed Unissey’s compliance with level 2 of the PAD standard, and ME Group’s compliance to level 1 for its ID document enrollment system.

CLR Labs Director Kévin Carta discussed the injection attack standard in an EAM Lunch Talk earlier this year while it was being finalized. The TS 18099 standard is currently going through the final approval process.

Assessments are available for compliance to the standards for EU digital identity wallets (eIDAS 2.0), qualified trust services providers (QTSP), mobile driver’s licenses (ISO/IEC 18013) and mobile passports (ICAO 9303). Remote identity verification processes can be assessed for AML and eIDAS compliance.

CLR began performing standards compliance assessments for remote identity verification in 2021, in collaboration with conformity assessment body LSTI.

For cybersecurity, it includes ICT products (EN 17640), artificial intelligence (according to the future AI Act), NIS2 and the Cyber Resilience Act (CRA).

“In a constantly changing digital world, compliance is more essential than ever. CLR Cert is meeting the growing security and trust needs of companies,” says Stéfane Mouille, managing director of the Louis Reynaud Cabinet, as machine-translated.

