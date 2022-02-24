Unissey, ME Group face biometrics each pass liveness compliance testing by CLR Labs

French face biometrics firm Unissey has received the ISO/IEC 30107-3 standard Level 2 substantial certification after passing presentation attack detection (PAD) testing by the European laboratory, Cabinet Louis Reynaud Labs (CLR Labs).

The tests took place over a period of two months and aimed to establish the precision of Unissey’s face biometrics algorithms in detecting presentation attacks using passive liveness detection.

To this end, CLR Labs tried to spoof Unissey’s face recognition systems using high-quality masks of different materials (silicone or latex), and specifically-designed PAIs (presentation attack instruments).

The evaluation process included over 2,000 presentation attacks against the biometrics system, both on mobile and desktop devices.

According to the company, all the attacks were detected by the TOE (Target of evaluation), which recorded an attack presentation classification error rate (APCER) of zero.

“With CLR Labs’ substantial Level 2 Conformity Assessment, this is yet another sign of confidence and robustness for Unissey and its facial biometric authentication technology,” the company said in a press release.

“It proves its ability to detect attacks when presenting ultra-sophisticated biometric artifacts. Based on a simple video selfie of less than one second, the solution remotely confirms that the user is who he or she claims to be, while instantly blocking even the most complex fraud attempts.”

The certification is the second one from CLR Labs, which conducted Unissey’s first evaluation of the ISO/IEC 30107 standard back in October 2021.

More recently, the startup has passed the iBeta PAD Evaluation Level 2 on both mobile and laptop formats.

ME Group liveness for ID document enrollment confirmed

ME Group has likewise scored an APCER of 0 percent in its biometric PAD test from CLR Labs.

The company provides photo booths for consumers to use in enrolling images for ID documents, making biometric liveness detection a crucial feature for preventing identity fraud during the document issuance process. ME Group notes it has observed the use of morphed images presented in the form of a photo or a screen in order to carry out biometric presentation attacks.

The testing commenced in September of 2021, and simulated thousands of attacks against ME Group’s liveness technology involving people from a range of demographics, according to the announcement.

“Our liveness detection technology has been specially designed for the highly controlled lighting environment of a photo booth, helping to ensure that our products are the most biometrically secure they can be,” states ME Group Biometric and 3D Expert Christian Croll. “It offers a smart experience to the end user as it does not require any action from them, by incorporating a convenient smart passive liveness detection mode.”

“Preventing morphing presentation attacks is at the top of the European political agenda,” notes CLR Labs Director Stéfane Mouille. “The European Commission is updating its electronic passport legislation to introduce the upcoming European standards published by the CEN/CENELEC and we are honoured and proud that ME Group has selected our laboratory to perform its evaluation.”

