CLR Labs wins funding to support biometrics, IAD, digital wallet standardization

Cabinet Louis Reynaud (CLR Labs) has won funding from a French government program to support its standardization efforts in biometrics, digital identity, AI and the EU Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet.

The funding is provided as part of the ATLAS V2 project, which is part of the France 2030 program. France 2030 offers development support for French companies.

CLR Labs Director Kévin Carta told Biometric Update in an email that the funding is enabling the organization to accelerate standardization activities and implement evaluation methodologies in several areas of biometrics and digital ID. These include development of the ISO/IEC 25456 standard for injection attack detection, which draws on the CLR Labs-edited CEN/TS 18099. The company launched its CLR Cert program which includes biometric injection attack detection standards conformance assessments, in late-2024.

CLR Labs will also focus on the digital identity, cybersecurity, mobile driver’s license (mDL), cryptography and eID elements of the EUDI Wallet as it works on the development of a certification scheme for wallets.

A portion of the funds will also go to support CLR Labs work on cybersecurity for high-risk AI, including biometrics, under the requirements of the AI Act.

“All of this work has enabled CLR Labs to keep its position of an expert in digital identity (particularly on the EUDI Wallet certification) and to continue its extensive work on biometrics,” Carta tells Biometric Update.

“Today, biometrics, identity and artificial intelligence are three interlinked pillars, since the vast majority of biometric systems use AI and all digital identity solutions are now based on biometrics, at least during the user/citizen enrolment phase (as can be seen with the emergence of remote identity verification for PID enrolment as part of the EUDI Wallet).”

The “Support for SMEs and startups to strengthen their skills in the field of cybersecurity” call for projects, which ATLAS V2 is part of, is funded by France’s public investment bank Bpifrance, NCC-FR and the SGPI, the company said in a LinkedIn post.

NCC-FR is the French national cybersecurity competence center, and is part of ANSSI.

