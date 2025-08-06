China’s certified NFC lab chooses Fime testing solutions

NFC technology is widely adopted in China for contactless authentication and access control, and Fime is set to take a larger role in the country’s NFC ecosystem through a partnership with the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT).

CAICT is a scientific research institute under the purview of China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), and the only NFC Forum-certified lab in the country. As such, it plays a role in developing strategies, policies and standards, as well as testing for certification. The Academy will use Fime’s NFC RF test bench solutions, including the Contactless Test Station (CTS) III emulator, to pre-validate NFC products.

Manufacturers of NFC-enabled contactless devices, including smartphones, can submit their products for analogue and digital testing by CAICT to keep fast and innovative design aligned with NFC Forum specifications, the partners say in a joint announcement.

Fime Sales Director, APAC and Country Manager for China Yi Chen says the country’s auto industry requested the inclusion of key features in NFC Release 15 to support digital car keys, indicating the momentum NFC has in the market.

“This collaboration allows CAICT to support this dynamic market with an ultra-high-performance test bench that can perform some tests up to four times faster than legacy tools. We’re removing barriers to innovation and getting solutions to market faster,” Chen says.

Fime is an Associate Member of NFC Forum, and has been increasing its focus on testing NFC scanning for modern ID documents and electronic devices, such as by opening a new Technical Centre in Lille, France last year and adding to its engineering team to increase its testing and consulting capacity.

“We chose Fime’s solution for its advanced capabilities and reliability, which are essential for our rigorous testing standards,” says CAICT Senior Engineer Pang Shuai. “This comprehensive solution will significantly enhance our testing processes and support the continuous development of NFC technology in China.”

Fima also offers its NFC RF test bench solutions and CTS III through Chinese distribution partner Paralink.

