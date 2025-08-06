FB pixel

China’s certified NFC lab chooses Fime testing solutions

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  Trade Notes
China’s certified NFC lab chooses Fime testing solutions
 

NFC technology is widely adopted in China for contactless authentication and access control, and Fime is set to take a larger role in the country’s NFC ecosystem through a partnership with the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT).

CAICT is a scientific research institute under the purview of China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), and the only NFC Forum-certified lab in the country. As such, it plays a role in developing strategies, policies and standards, as well as testing for certification. The Academy will use Fime’s NFC RF test bench solutions, including the Contactless Test Station (CTS) III emulator, to pre-validate NFC products.

Manufacturers of NFC-enabled contactless devices, including smartphones, can submit their products for analogue and digital testing by CAICT to keep fast and innovative design aligned with NFC Forum specifications, the partners say in a joint announcement.

Fime Sales Director, APAC and Country Manager for China Yi Chen says the country’s auto industry requested the inclusion of key features in NFC Release 15 to support digital car keys, indicating the momentum NFC has in the market.

“This collaboration allows CAICT to support this dynamic market with an ultra-high-performance test bench that can perform some tests up to four times faster than legacy tools. We’re removing barriers to innovation and getting solutions to market faster,” Chen says.

Fime is an Associate Member of NFC Forum, and has been increasing its focus on testing NFC scanning for modern ID documents and electronic devices, such as by opening a new Technical Centre in Lille, France last year and adding to its engineering team to increase its testing and consulting capacity.

“We chose Fime’s solution for its advanced capabilities and reliability, which are essential for our rigorous testing standards,” says CAICT Senior Engineer Pang Shuai. “This comprehensive solution will significantly enhance our testing processes and support the continuous development of NFC technology in China.”

Fima also offers its NFC RF test bench solutions and CTS III through Chinese distribution partner Paralink.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

China warns against submitting biometric data in return for crypto, hinting at World

Chinese authorities are warning about the dangers of sharing biometric information, such as iris data, with foreign companies in exchange…

 

Mastercard wants everyone to have a digital wallet and mDL to make ID like payments

Online ID verification causes friction for customers more often than not, yet identity theft makes up 40 percent of Europe’s…

 

EU seeks more age verification transparency amid contentious debate

Age assurance requirements are contentious everywhere, and robust social dialogue is needed to make clear what kind of online gating…

 

Deepfake detection surging to $5B in revenue by 2027 for IDV protection

With deepfakes and injection attacks joining identity theft among industry terms that have broken through into popular consciousness, many organizations…

 

Compliance tool and guide to compliment Au10tix’ biometric age estimation

As age verification and estimation proliferate across the United States and around the world, Au10tix is introducing a free compliance…

 

Billions reveals $30M backing, signs Sentient partnership

Decentralized digital ID startup Billions has disclosed $30 million in previously-unacknowledged investment received since the humanity-proving platform’s launch in February…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events