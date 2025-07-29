FB pixel

Fime develops interoperability test tool for Japan’s digital ID

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID
Japan has enlisted the help of strategic consultancy and testing provider Fime to enable interoperable and scalable testing for mobile solutions using the country’s digital identity.

The new Digital Identity Reader Test Suite from Fime is tailored to accelerate the interoperability of an innovation within the digital identity ecosystem of Japan’s My Number Card.

The Digital Identity Reader Test Suite supports the Japanese language, and enables vendors to validate the solutions they develop against national requirements and international standards for data transfers between devices. It supports conformance validation as part of a broader effort to align My Number Card with the ISO/IEC 18013-5:2021 standard for personal identification, Fime says, which sets interface specifications for mobile driver’s licenses (mDLs).

My Number Card stores demographic details and a photo for biometric comparison, and the testing tool is intended to help applications for a range of use cases including retail, travel and healthcare.

Japan announced new rules for remote bank account opening in June which will require identity verification through scanning the chip in a My Number Card or driver’s license by April, 2027.

Fime says the tool shows Japan’s leadership in secure and user-centric identity verification, and will help increase user adoption.

“At Fime, we see digital identity not just as a technology, but as a foundation for inclusive, secure digital societies,” comments James Daniels, SVP Asia Pacific at Fime. “Our work to support the My Number Card reflects our expertise in helping turn complex global standards into tangible, interoperable solutions that scale. By equipping vendors with cutting-edge test tools and expert guidance, we help accelerate innovation, establish trust and support compliance — essential ingredients for the future adoption of digital identity.”

Fime built up its digital identity advisory capabilities with the acquisition of Consult Hyperion last year, a few months after itself being acquired by Gallant Capital Partners.

Japan had issued approximately 98 million My Number Cards issued as of the end of May.

Article Topics

