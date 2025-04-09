Fime updates testing tools to meet latest EUDI wallet, mDL standards

Fime’s digital identity application and reader test suites have been updated to support the global deployment of EUDI Wallets and ISO-compliant mDLs (mobile driver’s licenses) making it easier for organizations to ensure their solutions meet the latest international standards for seamless in-person and online identity verification.

With the EUDI Wallet deadline of 2026 closing fast it is essential that stakeholders have access to reliable testing solutions.

Fime’s updated test suites will help member states, wallet developers and identity issuers stay ahead of regulatory requirements and ensure interoperability and compliance with the most current ISO/IEC 18013-5 and 18013-7 standards.

The European Council and the European Parliament recently reached a provisional political agreement on the update of the driving license directive. The directive states that by the end of 2030, “a uniform mobile driving license will be available for all EU citizens, placed in the future European Digital Identity Wallet.”

