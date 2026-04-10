Suprema launches access control reader for high-volume QR code entry

The new XPass Q2 access control reader from Suprema reflects the role QR codes have taken as a standard credential for people entering facilities with passes or tickets.

The QR/RFID reader is designed for facilities handling high user volumes, such as visitor, membership and ticketing environments, according to the company announcement. It combines QR code and barcode authentication with RFID card scanning and BLE/NFC mobile credential-reading in a single device.

Organizations can deploy the XPass Q2 to combine biometrics with QR codes and the various other credentials the XPass Q2 supports through the natively supported BioStar X API.

“QR codes have become the standard credential for visitors and ticket holders, yet most facilities are still running readers that treat QR as an afterthought,” says Hanchul Kim, CEO of Suprema Inc. “XPass Q2 was designed the other way around delivering the performance and simplicity operators need to confidently manage every user type from a single device.”

The XPass Q2 also includes LED indicators and audio feedback for users, and an IP65 rating for durable use outdoors or indoors, the company says.

The 2026 Biometric Physical Access Control Market Report and Buyer’s Guide from Biometric Update and Goode Intelligence forecasts the BPACS market will surpass $9.8 billion in revenue by 2028.

Article Topics

access control | biometrics | QR code | RFID | Suprema