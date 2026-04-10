FB pixel

Suprema launches access control reader for high-volume QR code entry

| Chris Burt
Categories Access Control  |  Biometrics News  |  Trade Notes
Suprema launches access control reader for high-volume QR code entry
 

The new XPass Q2 access control reader from Suprema reflects the role QR codes have taken as a standard credential for people entering facilities with passes or tickets.

The QR/RFID reader is designed for facilities handling high user volumes, such as visitor, membership and ticketing environments, according to the company announcement. It combines QR code and barcode authentication with RFID card scanning and BLE/NFC mobile credential-reading in a single device.

Organizations can deploy the XPass Q2 to combine biometrics with QR codes and the various other credentials the XPass Q2 supports through the natively supported BioStar X API.

“QR codes have become the standard credential for visitors and ticket holders, yet most facilities are still running readers that treat QR as an afterthought,” says Hanchul Kim, CEO of Suprema Inc. “XPass Q2 was designed the other way around delivering the performance and simplicity operators need to confidently manage every user type from a single device.”

The XPass Q2 also includes LED indicators and audio feedback for users, and an IP65 rating for durable use outdoors or indoors, the company says.

The 2026 Biometric Physical Access Control Market Report and Buyer’s Guide from Biometric Update and Goode Intelligence forecasts the BPACS market will surpass $9.8 billion in revenue by 2028.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Synthetic identity fraud soared 8X in 2025: LexisNexis

Theft using synthetic identities now accounts for 11 percent of all reported fraud, making it the fastest-growing fraud type worldwide,…

 

Global Development Network launches $50K DPI inclusivity research grants

The Global Development Network (GDN) has launched a new research initiative for national teams to assess how inclusive their countries’…

 

UK’s OfDIA assigns international digital identity standards role as DVS ‘backbone’

One of the key principles driving digital identity is that, in keeping with the shape of the digital world, it…

 

Idbio makes strong NIST iris, fingerprint biometrics debuts, gets MOSIP-certified

U.S.-based biometrics company Idbio has secured top results in two of NIST’s most significant evaluations, IREX 10 for iris recognition…

 

EU publishes Implementing Act for remote EUDI Wallet onboarding

The European Union has taken an important step in completing the legal basis of the European Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallets….

 

Idemia wins €7.5M immigration biometrics contract in Belgium

Idemia has won a 7.47 million euro (US$8.7 million) contract to renew and expand the Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS)…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis and Buyer's Guides

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events