Suprema launches BioStar X, a unified AI security platform for enterprise-grade control

Suprema has unveiled BioStar X, which it considers its most advanced unified security platform to date. Designed to integrate biometric access control and video surveillance into a single, scalable system, BioStar X wants to change how organizations manage security across complex multi-site environments.

BioStar X is a centralized monitoring console that brings together interactive maps, AI-enhanced video feeds, live alarms, and access logs all in real time. “With BioStar X, we’re delivering total confidence in security operations,” says Hanchul Kim, Suprema CEO.

“One unified platform combining AI intelligence, multi-credential access, and seamless scalability — enabling organizations to grow their security infrastructure without compromise.”

This unified interface eliminates the need to toggle between disparate systems, enabling faster, smarter responses to security incidents, according to Suprema. Administrators can implement highly granular access policies including role-based permissions, zone-specific rules and automated emergency protocols such as lockdowns and fire responses.

The platform makes use of AI to detect critical events like intrusions, loitering, tailgating and even falls. The company touts this as proactive threat mitigation. BioStar X is built on a flexible, open API-based architecture that supports seamless integration with third-party systems, Suprema says, from parking and perimeter control to drones and robotics.

Its enterprise-grade features include AES-256 encryption, database sharding and multi-communication servers. Capable of supporting thousands of devices and users, the platform can grow alongside an organization’s evolving security needs.

Recently, AMAG Technology — which provides access control, identity management and integrated security products under the Symmetry brand — chose Suprema as its strategic partner for biometric readers. The Korean company has also provided access control for Chennai Metro Rail as it undertakes one of Southern India’s most significant infrastructure projects through the development of an advanced metro rail system.

Article Topics

access control | biometrics | BioStar X | Suprema | video surveillance