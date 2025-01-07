Biometric system sought for US Embassy in Colombia

The U.S. Embassy in Bogotá, Colombia, has issued a solicitation for quotes for a firm-fixed-price contract to supply and install cameras and a biometric system. Managed by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement, the solicitation emphasizes the implementation of advanced technology solutions for security and operational enhancement at the U.S. Embassy in Medellín, Colombia.

Interested vendors must comply with specific requirements, including ensuring all costs are encapsulated in the quoted price. The scope of the solicitation incorporates the procurement of cutting-edge biometric access control systems, network video recorders, high-resolution surveillance cameras, and other related hardware, along with installation and training services.

The selected contractor will also be responsible for delivering fully operational systems within 30 days of the receipt of the order, contingent on adherence to delivery timelines and performance benchmarks.

Responses to the solicitation must be emailed no later than January 15, 2025, at 4:00 PM Bogotá time. Queries related to the solicitation must be addressed to the government by January 7. Prospective bidders are required to align with U.S. government procurement policies, including the prohibition of equipment and software from certain manufacturers and ensuring compliance with export control regulations.

Transparency and compliance are essential, the solicitation notes. The government retains the right to award contracts based on initial quotes without further negotiations, and places a premium on vendors’ ability to present precise, well-considered proposals. Additionally, compliance with local health and safety regulations and alignment with the System for Award Management registration are prerequisites.

Article Topics

access control | biometrics | Colombia | digital identity | tender | U.S. Government | video surveillance