Suprema teases plan for new AI-powered access control solution at partner event

'Automation will define the future of AI in security' says Suprema Founder
| Ayang Macdonald
Suprema’s AI-driven security innovations including its recently launched BioStar X and BioStar Air platforms were showcased at its recent Global Partner Program (SGPP) 2025 which took place in the Mexican city of Cancun.

The SGPP took place from November 12-14 under the theme “Engraving a New Era of Security,” and rallied nearly 200 partners from North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

Throughout the event, participants engaged in what Suprema said were “hands-on sessions to explore these new technologies, strategies, and expertise accelerating the evolution of intelligent security, all supported by open collaboration.”

It was also a moment for Suprema to underscore its ambitions of redefining industry standards with automation, video analytics, and cloud-native platforms, according to an announcement.

In this regard, the company announced plans to unveil a new AI-powered Access Control Solution next year in a bid to reinforce its vision as a total intelligent security service provider.

James Lee, Founder and Chairman of Suprema Inc., said the company is leading the global security industry into a new era shaped by AI, cloud, and advanced video analytics.

“Looking ahead, automation will define the future of AI in security as organizations increasingly rely on intelligent platforms to automate detection, response, and risk management. From next year, this evolution will fundamentally change how security is delivered—enabling partners and customers to respond faster and smarter to evolving threats,” Lee commented.

Held for more than a decade already, the global partner meetup is conceived as a business event for Suprema and an opportunity for the company to showcase its next-generation product lineup and technology strategy.

