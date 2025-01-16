FB pixel

Entrust PKI Hub offers ‘all-in-one, container-based virtual appliance’ for PKI

| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Biometrics News  |  Trade Notes

 

Entrust has announced the launch of PKI Hub, a unified suite of tools for scalable public key infrastructure (PKI), certificate lifecycle management and automation.

A release from the Minneapolis identity, security and payments firm says PKI Hub is a “pre-packaged virtual appliance” that has “all the components required to operate a secure, post-quantum-ready PKI, protect a wide range of applications, and expand on demand.”

Michael Klieman, global vice president of digital security product management at Entrust, says that “over the past 25 years, PKI has evolved to play a critical role across a wide range of applications – from the cloud and edge networks to IoT, modern citizen identities, and digital signatures.”

As PKI use widens and becomes more complex, he says, “organizations are challenged to assign clear ownership and responsibility for managing their cryptographic assets. The Entrust PKI Hub provides enterprises visibility to control, manage, and automate PKI in these new contexts.”

Promising enterprise visibility, management, and automation designed to scale across local and cloud environments, Entrust PKI Hub enables high throughput certificate authority, certificate lifecycle management, enrollment services, Online Certificate Status Protocol (OCSP), timestamping, the RESTful API and a centralized management console interface for deployment, configuration, and monitoring.

In 2024, Entrust acquired selfie biometrics provider Onfido.

