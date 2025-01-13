Entrust updates card issuance software, lands ecommerce onboarding deal

Entrust has released two new products, including one in partnership with European payment platform Lemonway, which offers payment processing for ecommerce platforms and other businesses.

The U.S.-based digital identity security company’s first product is the Entrust Artista RS4 Instant Issuance System, designed to replace the existing Entrust Artista CR825.

The system allows banks and credit unions to instantly issue personalized financial cards, enabling clients to start using them within minutes. Entrust achieves this with secure, over-the-edge retransfer printing and encoding within a single, streamlined printer, the company says in a release.

“The Entrust Artista system is a proven platform, already having issued millions of cards instantly,” said Tony Ball, the company’s president of payments and identity. “The new RS4 system enhances card issuance by offering speed, convenience, and personalization.”

With Paris and Hamburg-headquartered Lemonway, Entrust has designed an automated onboarding system that allows the payment firm to handle onboarding for ecommerce platforms, from document collection to wallet creation.

The Online Onboarding tool leverages Entrust ETSI-certified identity verification with Qualified Electronic Signature (QES), powered by Entrust’s Onfido Identity Verification solution. Entrust acquired biometric identity verification firm Onfido in February last year.

The collaboration between the two sides will allow marketplaces to focus on their businesses instead of compliant remote customer onboarding, according to Minh Nguyen, vice president of Onfido products at Entrust.

“Lemonway has been a foundational partner as we have built our Compliance Suite offering to support their strategic needs in the EU through ETSI-certified identity verification and QES technology,” says Nguyen.

The financial sector remains the most targeted industry for fraud, according to the 2025 Identity Fraud Report released by Entrust and Onfido The study was released last year and recorded a 244 percent year-over-year spike in digital document forgery.

