Togo brings in Atos and Idemia to build national digital ID program

The government of Togo has hired Atos and Idemia to create a MOSIP-based national digital ID program for its citizens. The new IDs are expected to include finger, face and iris scans.

Financial details were not disclosed nor was a deadline. The biometrics-based foundational digital ID project is getting funding at least in part from the World Bank-supported West African Unique Identification (WURI) regional integration program.

The Togolese Agency for Identification (ANID-TOGO) began working with MOSIP to develop its national ID system in line with the WURI initiative towards the end of 2021.

Atos and Idemia also will be responsible for the project from planning to operating the digital ID card. The partners will also provide the core biometric system and enrolment kits and will integrate the Togo eID with all relevant national and local systems.

The components of the project include a Web site for citizens and scalable architecture that can grow with program needs.

It is interesting to note that Togo’s Identity Agency, which is project lead, is putting an emphasis on building a program in such a way that knowledge about it is deep at local levels. The agency says that buy-in will help provide long-term sustainability.

Alpha Barry, CEO of Atos Africa, said in a statement that the program will “play a crucial role in Togo’s digital transformation and national development.”

Article Topics

Africa | Agence Nationale de l’Identification (ANID) | Atos | biometrics | digital ID | IDEMIA