eMudhra self-certified as MOSIP system integrator for digital ID projects at scale

| Ayang Macdonald
Indian-based multinational digital ID firm eMudhra has completed self-certification to the Modular Open Source Identity Platform (MOSIP), an affirmation that it can now successfully implement secure and scalable digital identity projects, particularly across the African continent.

The company is now listed as a system integrator in the MOSIP Marketplace. System integrators join the marketplace by completing self-assessments for compliance and integration using tools provided by MOSIP.

The certification, eMudhra says, is timely given the growing trend of digital public infrastructure (DPI) and digital ID project implementations in Africa, as many countries pursue their national digital transformation agenda. It indicates the company’s capability to integrate with open and interoperable digital identity platforms used by governments around the world.

The move also means that the company’s digital ID software and hardware meet rigorous “technical, operational, and security standards” required to successfully build and deploy nationwide digital ID systems using the MOSIP.

“This milestone underscores our commitment to open standards and inclusive digital infrastructure. DPI requires trust at population scale, and that is where our experience becomes critical,” eMudhra’s EVP for Global Markets, Arvind Srinivasan, said.

With the certification, the company believes its position to offer PKI, digital identity, authentication, and trust services for governments and organizations on the continent will be strengthened. It adds that it will help further consolidate its position as a major facilitator of secure digital transactions and implementer of secure population-scale DPI projects.

eMudhra says it currently serves customers in more than 35 countries, and its MOSIP certification provides the opportunity to expand its network of partners and customers, especially across Africa.

The firm was among the technology partners with a conspicuous presence at the just-ended MOSIP Connect 2026 which took place in the Moroccan capital Rabat from February 11-13. eMudhra showcased solutions which have been integrated with MOSIP, including its document signing and customer onboarding systems.

Just days ago, eMudhra also announced that it is partnering with LankaPay to implement a national digital signature system for Sri Lanka. The partnership, the company said, will support Sri Lanka’s move towards “a truly paperless, legally recognized digital ecosystem.”

There’s a growing number companies going for the MOSIP Technology Partner Certification Program, which is a process that confirms a company’s abilities to deliver digital ID technologies that interoperate with other in the MOSIP ecosystem at scale by ensuring that their devices and products meet its technical, operational, and security standards.

