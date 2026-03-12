Turks and Caicos President unveils major digital transformation agenda

Prime Minister Charles Washington Misick of Turks and Caicos Islands says the government is undertaking a major digital transformation project which includes the implementation of a national digital ID system.

The premier disclosed the information recently in a State of the State address in which he laid out details of the digital overhaul project which also aims to boost cybersecurity and streamline access to public sector services.

The cybersecurity project, which is triggered by a data breach that rocked the country’s government in December 2024, will see the integration of artificial intelligence into threat detection infrastructure.

According to the PM, the project will take place over a period of three years and will be overseen by the country’s Ministry of Innovation. He stated that it will try to close the “critical weaknesses” in the government’s technology system and underscore the need for stronger cyber governance and modernisation.

“In response, we have launched a $6 million, three-year digital transformation agenda to strengthen network security and access controls, implement an AI-driven threat detection 24-7 monitoring, establish a secure sovereign government network, modernise backup operations, appoint a chief information security officer, and train over 1,300 public servants in cyber security awareness,” Misick said in his address.

He also mentioned efforts being deployed to support the establishment of a national security operations centre, secure network redesign, and modern identity management, to reduce risk today while building long-term digital resilience.

With regard to the digital ID plan, the Prime Minister said the government is hoping for a rollout in the course of this year, as well as to modernise civil registration and put in place a new population registration system.

“We are also advancing the National Digital ID Program, a secure privacy-focused identity system that will modernise civil registration, establish a national population registry, improve access to government services, strengthen national security, and enhance voting integrity,” Misick explained.

“This is not simply about issuing an ID card, though. Again, there is a whole list of other digital projects that the Ministry of Innovation is responsible for rolling out and coordinating with various other ministries. It is about building a trusted digital foundation that makes every interaction with government faster, safer, and more efficient for Turks and Caicos Islanders,” he affirmed.

Plans to introduce a digital ID system in the Turks and Caicos Islands began about four years ago. A tender was issued for the design of the ID system in 2022, with authorities saying at the time that the project would roll out in 2025.

The PM said the digital transformation which the country is currently engaged in is not a luxury, but rather an aspect of efficiency, transparency, and national progress.

Misick also explained work done in the area of building a digital payments system (E-Pay), a digital borders program that is expected to see a $12 million investment, and a digital-first public service with a plan this month to launch a modern human resource information management system.

“We don’t believe you should be standing in line. Our ultimate goal is to have you sit at home and do most of your interaction with government,” Misick said

