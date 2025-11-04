Jordan hails digital transformation gains with 80% of services enabled through Sanad

Jordan has activated 1.8 million digital IDs through its Sanad app, a platform integrated with IrisGuard biometrics, which provides access to government services. The country has also rolled out more than 500 online services through the platform, according to an annual report from the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship (MoDEE).

While the Middle Eastern country is falling short on its plan to reach 3.5 million activated digital IDs this year, around 9 million people are registered under the biometric iris system, IrisGuard Deputy Director Simon Reed told Biometric Update in an interview earlier this year.

The Sanad digital ID has also been embraced by the financial industry, while IrisGuard launched a nationwide iris biometrics-based system for salaries in collaboration with Cairo Amman Bank in Jordan (CAB).

In its report, published last Sunday, the Jordanian government highlighted other achievements, including a pilot phase of the e-passport service.

The country has implemented a national e-invoicing system and digitalized 80 percent of government services. Another breakthrough is launching the Open Government Data Platform, containing around 3,800 datasets, and establishing the Jordan Digital Health Center, says the report, which covers the period from September 2024 to September 2025.

In August, Jordan kicked off public consultations for its National Digital Transformation Strategy 2026-2028, which concluded in September. Among the key pillars of the strategy are the widespread adoption of digital identity and e-signatures.

The activation of the digital ID means that customers can complete banking transactions without presenting their physical ID card. Customers can use the digital ID with the bank’s queuing system. This service was launched in collaboration with Jordanian IT company OFFTEC, according to Sahara News.

Earlier in July, Arab Bank became the first bank in the country to accept the national digital ID in place of a physical identification card.

