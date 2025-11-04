FB pixel

Jordan hails digital transformation gains with 80% of services enabled through Sanad

| Masha Borak
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Government Services
Jordan hails digital transformation gains with 80% of services enabled through Sanad
 

Jordan has activated 1.8 million digital IDs through its Sanad app, a platform integrated with IrisGuard biometrics, which provides access to government services. The country has also rolled out more than 500 online services through the platform, according to an annual report from the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship (MoDEE).

While the Middle Eastern country is falling short on its plan to reach 3.5 million activated digital IDs this year, around 9 million people are registered under the biometric iris system, IrisGuard Deputy Director Simon Reed told Biometric Update in an interview earlier this year.

The Sanad digital ID has also been embraced by the financial industry, while IrisGuard launched a nationwide iris biometrics-based system for salaries in collaboration with Cairo Amman Bank in Jordan (CAB).

In its report, published last Sunday, the Jordanian government highlighted other achievements, including a pilot phase of the e-passport service.

The country has implemented a national e-invoicing system and digitalized 80 percent of government services. Another breakthrough is launching the Open Government Data Platform, containing around 3,800 datasets, and establishing the Jordan Digital Health Center, says the report, which covers the period from September 2024 to September 2025.

In August, Jordan kicked off public consultations for its National Digital Transformation Strategy 2026-2028, which concluded in September. Among the key pillars of the strategy are the widespread adoption of digital identity and e-signatures.

The activation of the digital ID means that customers can complete banking transactions without presenting their physical ID card. Customers can use the digital ID with the bank’s queuing system. This service was launched in collaboration with Jordanian IT company OFFTEC, according to Sahara News.

Earlier in July, Arab Bank became the first bank in the country to accept the national digital ID in place of a physical identification card.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Emirates unveils $23M facial recognition deployment with 200 cameras at Dubai Int’l

Emirates Airlines has installed more than 200 cameras as part of a facial recognition system to streamline passenger processes at…

 

Trust Stamp finds more funds in warrant exchange, launches TSI Wallet

Trust Stamp is marking a series of wins that include new funds, a U.S. patent allowance for deepfake detection technology,…

 

Policing deepfakes: does the camera ever lie?

By Professor Fraser Sampson, former UK Biometrics & Surveillance Camera Commissioner There’s a well-known saying across the English-speaking world that ‘the…

 

The UK finally has a Biometrics and Surveillance Camera Commissioner again

The UK has a permanent Biometrics and Surveillance Camera Commissioner (BSCC) for the first time in over a year, with…

 

Senators demand ICE halt use of Mobile Fortify app amid growing privacy concerns

For the second time, Senator Edward J. Markey – now joined by three other senators – wrote Monday to Immigration…

 

Auror launches facial recognition tool for retail crime prevention and safety

Auror has introduced a facial recognition product called Subject Recognition aimed at helping retailers tackle violent and organized retail crime. …

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events