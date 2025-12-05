FB pixel

IBM joins growing verifiable digital credentials marketplace

Turing Space integrates IOTA
| Chris Burt
IBM joins growing verifiable digital credentials marketplace
 

IBM has launched standards-based software that allows organizations to issue and verify secure, interoperable digital credentials and Turing Space is working with IOTA as positioning for the emerging verifiable digital credentials market intensifies. Verifiable digital credentials are increasingly an essential component of digital public infrastructure, SpruceID Founder and CEO Wayne Chang argued in a presentation at the recent NAPHSIS Identity & Security Conference.

A LinkedIn post from IBM announcing its Verify Digital Credentials software argues that they help businesses limit the likelihood of and damage from data breaches.

The software utilizes open standards including ISO/IEC 18013-5 (commonly associated with mobile driver’s licenses or mDLs), IETF SD-JWT, OpenID for Verifiable Credential Issuance (OID4VCI) and OpenID for Verifiable Presentations (OID4VP). The result is that the credentials can be stored in user’s preferred device location, without reliance on centralized databases and with support for selective disclosure to protect data privacy.

The technology is scalable, IBM says, and suitable for post-secondary academic credentials, photo ID cards or passports, health credentials, citizenship or permanent resident cards, motor vehicle registration certificates and employments records.

The initial launch of IBM Verify Digital Credentials is as a containerized solution, which the company says makes it easy to deploy to public or private clouds, on-premises infrastructure or hybrid environments.

Turing Space turns to IOTA DLT for faster verification

Decentralized digital identity provider Turing Space has joined the IOTA Business Innovation Program to explore using IOTA’s blockchain infrastructure.

The company is aiming to reduce the time and cost of verifications with its Turing Certs by 80 and 50 percent, respectively, according to a blog post from IOTA.

IOTA says its native identity framework supports decentralized identifiers (DIDs) for simple integration important to multi-chain architecture.

“IOTA’s low-cost transaction fee model, combined with sponsored transactions, allows us to deliver a better experience for end users while scaling credential issuance affordably for large-scale enterprise,” says Turing Space Co-founder and CTO Henry Hang.

