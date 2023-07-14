Trying to ride decentralized ID wave, cheqd unveils credential SaaS

Launching digital credentials software in a new hosted service API, trusted data network cheqd hopes to draw customers who want a faster way integrate identity functions into their apps as decentralized ID paradigms grow.

The new software-as-a-service API, Credential Service, was announced this week. Cheqd executives boast that subscribers will be able to “effortlessly” build credential apps and trusted data markets “from scratch” without knowing anything about underlying software.

While some self-hosting capability at cheqd has been available for at least seven months, according to the firm, this is the debut of its hosted SaaS API.

Decentralized ID is a goal of many startups and other smaller companies but not all of them want to get elbow-deep in programming any functions, much less credentialling.

All “existing” open-source code libraries are still available to customers. Similarly, the API allows subscribers to “build into their existing toolings,” according to the company.

Cheqd also says customers don’t have to change their self-sovereign ID, or decentralized identity, stack in its entirety to use the new API.

