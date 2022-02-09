FB pixel

Human or Machine: AI Proves Best at Spotting Biometric Attacks

Online webinar
Feb 22, 2022, 12pm EST

One advantage of AI liveness detection is the reduced burden on humans. Another advantage of AI is faster response times for the customer. But these advantages aside, which is better at the job, the human or AI?

The team at ID R&D tackled this question with an experiment involving 175,454 images across five types of presentation attacks, including printed photos, digital displays, printed cutouts, 2D masks, and 3D masks.

In this webinar hosted in partnership with Biometric Update, ID R&D CEO Alexey Khitrov will share the research and dive deeper into the methodology and important takeaways from the findings.

