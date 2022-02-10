Identity Week Europe

Excel, London, UK

June 28-29, 2022

Identity Week Europe is a conference and exhibition bringing together the brightest minds in the identity sector to promote innovation, new thinking, and more effective identity solutions.

Its mission is to accelerate the move towards a world where trusted identity solutions enable governments and commercial organizations to provide citizens, employees, customers and consumers with a multitude of opportunities to transact in a seamless, yet secure manner. All the while preventing the efforts of those intent on doing harm.

The global pandemic has demonstrated how important the concept of identity and trust is in our ‘new normal’ world. This event will explore how organizations are approaching the task of authenticating or identifying citizens, consumers or employees, across multiple markets and in the physical, digital and mobile domains.

The event offers a one-stop-shop for any company involved in authenticating human identity, whether via a secure credential, biometric, or online/digital identity solution. Whether you take part as a sponsor, exhibitor, conference delegate or exhibition visitor, Identity Week Europe will provide countless opportunities to network, learn and do business.

Article Topics

biometrics | conferences | digital identity | Europe | Identity Week Europe