Ghana re-announces issuance of ID numbers to babies, Uganda to register citizen school children

Babies born in Ghana on or after 31 March 2023 will be issued with a Ghana Card number, perhaps, whereas children attending secondary school in Uganda will be biometrically enrolled in their national ID scheme, if they can prove citizenship.

Ghana Card babies

Children previously waited until they were 15 years old to register for the national digital ID scheme. Modern Ghana reports that Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia made the announcement on International Women’s Day along with a host of other ventures.

The number is a lifelong identifier, but it is not clear when the children will progress to applying for their physical card.

This is not the first time the policy has been announced. Or second or third. Bawumia made a similar statement in November 2021, reported MyJoyOnline, for a launch in 2022.

In February 2022 there was a similar announcement and details of new equipment needed.

In November that year, the Vice President re-announced the policy, due to start in the first quarter of 2023, reported GhanaWeb, though with the issuance of a Ghana Card. This explains the 31 March 2023 launch date.

In November 2022 Bawumia tweeted that the policy would affect all children born in Ghana. 17.4 million citizens have been registered so far of a 30.8 million populations states the National Identification Authority.

Biometric ID registration required to take exams in Uganda, citizens only

All school children attending secondary school in Uganda are being registered for national ID via a joint effort by the Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) along with the National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA), reports Nile Post.

As part of the new curriculum, continuous assessment scores on the children need to be submitted to the UNEB. This requires secondary schools to register with the board, and each child to have a National Identification Number (NIN). Only those who have undergone continuous assessment will be able to go on to sit exams.

Students must present their parents’ NINs which will be captured as part of the enrollment. Face and fingerprint biometrics are also captured.

“Let us take an example that your parents are deceased, you will need to present a NIN for your grandparent if they are still alive or any child born of your grandparents or your brothers in case they have a NIN,” NIRA Executive Director, Rosemary Kisembo is quoted as saying.

“This is because the constitution of Uganda grants citizens basing on your parents or your grandparents. A child of your grandparents or your parents can identify you.”

Africa | biometrics | children | digital ID | Ghana Card | identity management | National Identification and Registration Authority of Uganda (NIRA) | Uganda