Funding a choice in decentralized ID

Early-stage crypto-native venture firm Superscrypt has led a $4 million seed round for Intuition, a firm writing software for non-specialized decentralized digital identity applications.

Intuition has marketed itself as not being focused on very sensitive decentralized credentials. There are more needs in the market, according to the company.

Company executives’ want to make it possible, at scale, to create and store attestations in a way that makes it easy for other apps to find, query and leverage the information. Intuition’s protocol and first applications reportedly will be public before 2024.

Superscypt was joined in the round by Shima Capital, Avon Ventures, WW Ventures, Matrixport Ventures, Polygon Ventures, and ConsenSys along with unnamed participants.

“Nearly everything can and should have decentralized identifiers,” Intuition Founder Billy Luedtke said in a statement. That includes “a person, pseudonym, web3 (or) organization.”

Superscrypt partner Jacob Ko said in a statement that Intuition could make curation algorithms less opaque and take the fragmentation out of ID and reputation standards.

