Ping Identity introduces decentralized identity management system

Ping Identity has announced the launch of its new decentralized digital identity management solution, PingOne Neo.

The company says this ID management solution gives individuals greater control over their digital identities and helps improve privacy, security and reduces resource and compliance issues for organizations.

“Organizations spend significant time and money obtaining and verifying information from customers and employees, then attempt to determine access, entitlements, and authorizations to remain secure and compliant,” says Andre Durand, CEO and founder of Ping Identity.

With the rise of digital services, the need for verified information about customers and employees has become increasingly important. The company says PingOne Neo simplifies obtaining and verifying data from trusted sources inside and outside an organization. By using verifiable credentials, organizations can verify identities without complex back-end integrations, which could otherwise increase their attack surface, the company says.

Organizations can request users to create a verifiable credential through various methods, including email, QR code and in-person. This process eliminates the need for manual verification, the company says.

Users must create a credential by providing a government-issued identification and/or doing a live-face capture. They then verify the authenticity of the user by selfie biometric match to document, face liveness, document authentication or mobile device posture checks.

Verifiable credentials are created and stored in various locations, such as mobile device wallets, application-based or proprietary wallets and open source wallets.

The company says that users can then present verifiable credentials in person or digitally, enabling them to share essential data for various interactions.

“Neo eliminates the manual resource burden from businesses while empowering individuals with their own data, reducing threats of fraud or identity theft while increasing privacy,” adds Durand.

According to Ping Identity, the decentralized solution also provides individuals with greater protection against identity theft and fraud. When an individual requests a verifiable credential from an organization, it is cryptographically signed and added to their digital wallet. Users can then share it with the business that requires it. The company says that individuals are entirely in control of what information they choose to share.

To ensure maximum interoperability, Ping Identity says it has designed Pingone Neo to work with decentralized and other identity standards from the OpenID Foundation, World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) and International Organization for Standardization (ISO).

Further, Ping Identity is a major contributor to the Open Wallet Foundation Initiative (OWF). It supports interoperability between open-source software and digital wallets, the company says.

Earlier this year, Ping Identity was in the news for integrating device identification into its PingOne DaVinci platform to help enterprises avoid fraud and improve customer satisfaction.

Worldwide Zero Trust Leadership event series launches

Ping Identity is one of several major players in the digital identity ecosystem that have come together under Beyond Identity’s leadership to launch a series of events exploring zero trust authentication.

A series of events will be held throughout 2023, put on by a coalition that also includes Palo Alto Networks, CrowdStrike, Optiv, World Wide Technology, Guidepoint Security, BeyondTrust, and Climb Channel Solutions.

The goal of the events is to help organizations to overcome the limitations of passwords and legacy multi-factor authentication techniques with zero trust implementations.

The event series kicked off with a virtual event on ‘The Bridge to Zero Trust’ last week.

Article Topics

biometric liveness detection | biometrics | data protection | decentralized ID | identity management | Ping Identity | PingOne Neo | selfie biometrics | verifiable credentials